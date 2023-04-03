Amra Shobai Aikhaney, Bengali for “We Are Here”, is a free exhibition organised by Sangini, a community arts project led by black and minorities women, on display from April 1 to April 29.

Sangini is working with Sunderland Women’s Art Group (SWAG) to curate the exhibition, which is an opportunity to “present a creative response to the ethos of care, inclusivity and women’s expression by creating a ‘space’ that is diverse, welcoming and inspiring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artists have reimagined the space, a temporary home that invites the visitors to collaborate, co-create and have fun. Visitors are an important part of the exhibition as it welcomes them to participate as well as visit.

Women from Sangini and Sunderland Women’s Art Group have come together to create an exhibition to mark Sangini’s 20th anniversary.

The exhibition brings a unique perspective on women’s art on contemporary events, including the war in Ukraine. Artists from different nationalities and cultures are represented.

Sangini will be hosting a series of free workshops at ACW in various art forms. These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paper folding, zine making and Zentangle design, Saturday, April 1, 1-3pm; Wycinanki Easter egg decorating and card making, Wednesday, April 5, 1-3pm; A Pocket for You, Saturday, April 8, 1-3pm; Introduction to Arabic calligraphy, Wednesday, April 12, 1-3pm; Sewing for Sanity (women only), Saturday, April 15, 1-3pm and rangoli, Saturday, April 22, 1-3pm.

Padma Rao, director for Sangini, said: “We were set up 20 years ago by a group of women who identified a gap in the area of health and looked for ways to raise awareness.

“We seek to improve the quality life for women from black, minorities and socially excluded communities by increasing their physical, mental and spiritual health through artistic, heritage, crafts and social activities that help women recover from experiences of gender based violence.

“We seek to reach women in innovative and creative ways, providing opportunities for tackling inequalities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Blyth, culture and heritage officer at ACW, said: “Sangini’s story is about tenacity, diversity, women’s expression, care, friendship, resilience and cultural activism that ensures visibility and equality for the black and minoritised women in the North East.

“The art forms presented in Amra Shobai Aikhaney are also diverse and include textile, felting, drawing and calligraphy; alongside food and gardening.”