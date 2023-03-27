News you can trust since 1873
Check out the budget fun filled family activities on offer in Sunderland this Easter.

12 fun-filled Sunderland Easter activities for the family which are either free or less than a fiver

The start of the Easter Holidays are just over a week away and while many parents will look forward to spending additional time with their children it’s always a challenge to keep them entertained for the two weeks they are away from school.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:43 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 06:44 BST

With the cost living crisis continuing to bite hard many families face the additional challenge of finding fun activities to keep their children entertained without costing them a fortune.

Fortunately the Echo has been doing your research for you to find some of the best value activities on offer across the city this Easter.

Check out the following 12 fun filled family Easter activities which are either free of charge or no more than a fiver and so won’t break the bank.

Event - Easter AR trail Location - Sunderland city centre Date - Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 16 Activity - Use your mobile phone to join the AR hunt for six giant decorated eggs hidden in businesses across the city. To find the location map, download the Sunderland Experience app or pick up a hard copy from The Bridges Customer Service Desk or Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. Cost - Free

1. Easter AR Trail

Event - Penshaw Bowl Location - Herrington Country Park Date - Thursday April 6 Activity - Decorate your own hard boiled egg and take part in the egg rolling competition at Herrington Country Park to the backdrop of Penshaw Monument. There will be two rolling time slots; one at midday and one at 2pm and slots can be booked via the My Sunderland website. Cost - Free

Event - Easter Egg Hunt Location - Souter Lighthouse Date - Friday April 7 to Monday April 10. Activity - Use the map provided to follow the Easter egg trail through the grounds of Souter Lighthouse and The Leas where there will be a range of Spring activities and tasks to complete before enjoying your prize of a chocolate egg at the end. Cost - £3 per child

Event - Active Sunderland Family Fun Day Location - Herrington Park Date - Thursday April 6, 11am to 4pm. Activity - Children and parents can take part in a range of activities including games, led walks and cycling and running challenges. Cost - Free

