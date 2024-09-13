Families in Washington can celebrate the town’s rich heritage this weekend whilst enjoying all the fun of the fair as the annual carnival makes a welcome return to Albany Park.

Events kick off at 9.40am as a parade of bikers, vintage cars and local school groups and organisations make their way from Usworth and Washington Gardeners Club to Albany Park.

The parade will once again led by Town Crier, Jim Chambers, to officially mark the start of the carnival.

People can enjoy all the fun of the fair at this year's carnival.

The event combines an opportunity to learn about the town’s history and heritage with an exhibition of historic photographs and the chance to learn timeless crafts, with the chance to enjoy free family activities including face painting, sports games and even a magic show.

Children can also take on the mobile climbing wall, visit the toy shop and try their hand at balloon modelling, while big and little kids can enjoy the array of fairground rides.

There’s also plenty to keep the adults entertained with a classic car show, food and beverages for sale, and a marquee selling products and handmade gifts from local traders.

The carnival also provides an opportunity for charities including the British Heart Foundation and Washington Mind to promote the work they do and collect vital funds.

Washington Carnival is set to return on Saturday.

The carnival is funded by the Washington Area Committee and organised by Community Opportunities. Events manager Colin Liddle said: “This is the eighth year we have run the carnival and it’s now a big part of Washington’s calendar.

“It’s a real family event. All the activities and displays are free and there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The carnival will run until 4pm and will also welcome the mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chsinall.

People attending the carnival can also take advantage of visiting the adjoining F-Pit Museum between midday and 3pm as part of the city’s Heritage Open days.

Community Opportunities also organise a number of other popular events in Washington including the Big Picnic at Usworth Park, 1940s weekend at Springwell Village, Concord illuminations and Washington Village’s Christmas market.