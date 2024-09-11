13 of the best places to visit in Sunderland for free Heritage Open Days 2024

4 . St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton.

There has been a centre for worship on this site for thousands of years, Christian worship was first established with a stone building in the 9th Century. Guides and leaflets are available and we are part of the Northern Saints Heritage trail. Who was Black Douglas and what did he do? View the Norman foundations. Admire the Fenwick Lawson sculpture of the Risen Christ and Discover Bernard Gilpin - the apostle of the North. Thursday, September 12, 11am-2pm; Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, 10am-2pm. Booking not required. | 3rd party Photo: 3rd party