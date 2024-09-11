13 of the best places to visit in Sunderland for free Heritage Open Days 2024

Every year for 10 days in September it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. Stories are told, traditions explored and histories brought to life.
It’s offers the public a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences.
1. Washington Old Hall.
Booking is not required to visit Washington Old Hall free of charge. The picturesque stone manor house and its gardens provide a tranquil oasis, reflecting gentry life following the turbulence of the English Civil War and much more history besides. Tours: Thursday and Saturday, September 12 and 14, 10am-5pm, last admission 4pm. | 3rd party Photo: 3rd party
2. Bishopwearmouth Walking Tour
An architectural walking tour of the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme. The tour explores the historic architecture, people and places of Bishopwearmouth through the 19th and 20th centuries.
Sunderland City Council was awarded £1.9m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in June 2018 to undertake a Townscape Heritage Scheme within the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area.
Saturday, September 14, 11am-12.30pm. | 3rd party Photo: 3rd party
3. Guided Building Tour: Seventeen Nineteen
A guided tour of Holy Trinity Church, built in 1719 as Sunderland emerged as a parish in its own right. The showcases many dazzling features of this 305 year-old building. It takes about an hour and refreshments are available afterwards. Thursday, September 12 at 10am and Friday, September 13 at 2pm. Booking preferred.
Also open and free access to the church Wednesday and Thursday, September 11 and 12, 10am-4pm. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo,
4. St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton.
There has been a centre for worship on this site for thousands of years, Christian worship was first established with a stone building in the 9th Century. Guides and leaflets are available and we are part of the Northern Saints Heritage trail.
Who was Black Douglas and what did he do? View the Norman foundations. Admire the Fenwick Lawson sculpture of the Risen Christ and Discover Bernard Gilpin - the apostle of the North.
Thursday, September 12, 11am-2pm; Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, 10am-2pm. Booking not required.
| 3rd party Photo: 3rd party
