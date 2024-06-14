Springwell Village to travel back in time to the war years of the 1940s
Wearsiders can travel back in time and experience what life on Wearside would have been like during the war years, as Springwell Village hosts its annual 1940s weekend.
As well as residents and visitors dressed in period costume, there will be live music with songs from the 1940s and 50s and even the chance to get your hair done in the style of the time thanks to a specialist period hair dresser based in the community centre.
Across the weekend of June 21 to 23, there will also be a vintage car display, including military vehicles used during WWII, vintage traders, battle re-enactment's, a firing display, and the chance to take part in blitz bingo.
Children can also enjoy a kids’ party, getting their faces painted, take part in craft activities and jump about on a bouncy castle.
There will also be a fashion display, including 1940s bridal wear, and on Sunday (June 23) at the Village primary school, a recreation of the Escape to Victory football match (10.45am kick off).
If you want to bring your four-legged-friend along, there will also be a dog show on Sunday (June 23) and wildlife lovers will also be able to enjoy a birds of prey display.
Event manager Colin Liddle said: “The 1940s Springwell Village event brings together local organisations, volunteers, residents and visitors from far and wide and its popularity has led to it becoming an annual event in the calendar as the start of a series of Washington events that run throughout the year.
“Staff and volunteers from Springwell Village Community Venue and Bowes Railway have planned a fun packed weekend of stalls, activities and battle re-enactments and so hopefully there is something for everyone.
“It really is a fantastic weekend and a great example of partnership working across multiple venues.”
The activities will take place at the nearby Bowes Railway site and venues in Springwell Village including the social club, community centre, primary school, and Methodist Church.
The event, which runs from Friday June 21 to Sunday June 23, is being led by Community Opportunities Sunderland and funded by the Washington Area Committee.
Specific timings as to what is taking place each day can be found on the Bowes Railway website and the Springwell Village Community Venue Facebook page.
