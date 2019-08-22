Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light on Saturday
Sunderland AFC take on Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 24 - and you could be there for free.
We've got a pair of tickets for the East Stand to give away for the match which kicks off at 3pm.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these former footballers played for both Wimbledon and Sunderland?
A: Mick Horswill
B: Mick Quinn
C: Mick Harford
Email your answer, name, and daytime contact number to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on August 23. The winner, or a representative, will need to be available to collect the tickets from our offices at North East Business & Innovation Centre, Hylton Riverside, in office hours on August 23.
If the first name out of the hat cannot be contacted by noon, another name will be drawn.
