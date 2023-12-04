Win festive family fun day at Ocean Beach in South Shields worth £112

There's a whole host of festive fun to be had at the North East attraction.

One of the North East’s most popular attractions for the festive season is set to return this week.

Festive fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

The ice rink, at the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields, is back from Friday, December 8 and will be welcoming skaters through to January 7 - and we've teamed up with the funfair to give away a family day out worth £112.

The ice rink’s opening on Friday is just one of many family-friendly events taking place in South Shields throughout the festivities and will also coincide with the Winter Parade, organised by South Tyneside Council.

It will kick off at 5.30pm, pulling in the crowds as it makes its way from Ocean Road along to the seafront.

Ice skating will begin at 4pm and end at 8pm – meaning anyone taking part is in a prime position to watch the parade.

While families visiting the ice rink are guaranteed a really ‘ice’ time, the rink will also be available to anyone who wants to learn to skate, as well as groups, companies, schools and colleges who want to book a celebration with a difference.

Michael Sheeran, Operator at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, said the ice rink has become a firm favourite in the North East’s Christmas calendar.

He said: “It has been so popular since we launched it two years ago that we knew we would bring it back for 2023.

“We get people from all over the North East visiting us for a fun-filled family day out.”

Timings

The ice rink has become a popular attraction

The rink will be open to the public every Friday from December 8, on weekends from 11am until 7pm, and every day for the school holidays from Friday, December 22 , from 11am to 7pm.

On Christmas Eve visitors will be able to enjoy the real ice rink from 9am to 9pm. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.

The team at Ocean Beach has also booked out a number of days which have been designated for exclusive use, where up to 40 people can have the rink to themselves for £300.

Private bookings are available Monday to Friday, from 10am to 7pm, until the kids break up for the Christmas holidays.

Prices

Skating prices are £10 for adults (13 and over) £8 for children aged between three and 12 and £30

for a family session of two adults and two children, or one adult and three children. A number of skate aids are also available at £5 each.

For further information about the ice rink and booking visit: https://www.oceanbeach.co.uk/ice-skating/

Other attractions

There's plenty of festive treats in store

The outdoor rides are now closed until the 2024 season, however, there are a number of other attractions.

The arcades and quasar laser will be open and there will be a variety of festive food available at Log Cabin Fisheries, Ocean Food Court and Scoop and Bean, including Yorkshire Pudding Wraps, Pigs in Blankets, hot doughnuts, churros and Christmas tree waffles. There will also be a selection of hot drinks and mulled wine.

Enjoy some mulled wine at the pleasure park

Win

We've teamed up with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park to give away a festive family fun day out worth £112 in total.

One family will receive a Family Pass (2 adults, 2 kids) for the ice rink at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, plus a Game of Quasar as well as a £50 fun card.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these is a South Shields landmark?

A: Herd Groyne Lighthouse

B: St Mary's Lighthouse

C: Meik's Lighthouse

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, December 11.