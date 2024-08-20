Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new sports club is hoping to serve up success with padel fans.

It’s been announced that the True Padel brand will be taking over the former Wickes Unit on Wessington Way, with the 24,000 sq. ft complex expected to open for business this winter.

True Padel is set to house top-flight facilities with five doubles courts and two new-concept single courts together with showers, changing rooms, free parking, and a bar including a unique heated sports lounge.

It will welcome people of all skill levels, who can receive expert coaching and participate in social activities.

There is also the potential to add on some outdoor courts should demand prove to be as high as forecasted.

It follows the success of True Padel’s 38,000 sq. ft. dedicated indoor facility in Belmont Industrial Estate, Durham, which has welcomed 4,000 people through its doors since opening last year.

One of the fastest-growing sports in the world, padel is a cross between tennis and squash and is played in doubles format on a court one-third the size of a traditional tennis court.

In the UK, the sport continues to grow in popularity with an additional 250 padel courts built between 2022 and 2023 - an increase of 116% in 12 months.

True Padel company has linked up with regeneration and property development specialist Adderstone Group for the development, with the CEO of the latter group, Ian Baggett, being a former GB tennis player.

Adam Carr, True Padel’s co-director, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a new True Padel Club to Sunderland. As a former GB tennis player, Ian gets Padel and its potential, making him and his team the perfect partners for this project.

“Our new Sunderland club will offer a social environment similar to the existing Durham location, featuring social tournaments and events, coaching, and a community-focused atmosphere.

“We are all very excited about extending our reach to Wearside, bringing the vibrant indoor padel experience, which has become the hallmark of True Padel. In addition to our Sunderland site, we have several large indoor sites lined up across other parts of the North East, with more details coming soon.”

Ian Baggett, CEO of Adderstone Group, said: “We are delighted to play a role in supporting True Padel’s continued success. This is a commercial venture but it’s great to be part of a project that is ‘putting back’ into a modern-day variant of the sport which I love and owe so much to.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “These are such exciting times for Sunderland. It’s great to see so many major projects acting as catalysts to further investment, giving local developers such as Adderstone the confidence to deliver the more niche developments that are also needed in Sunderland.

“I can’t think of a more perfect time to be introducing a new sport to our city.”