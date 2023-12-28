Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Candy floss skies welcomed us as we arrived at TUI Blue Sensatori Coral Sea at sunset, the gentle waves of the Red Sea lapping at the edge of this five-star resort.

Handed a glass of fizz on arrival and sinking into the sofas at the main bar which overlooks the azure blue sea, it set the tone for what was to be a week of pure, unadulterated relaxation.

Arriving at TUI Blue Sensatori Coral Sea in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

I'm usually more of a city breaks holidaymaker, so all-inclusive breaks have, admittedly, never been my thing.

But after the experiencing the ease and tranquil wind-down of this kind of trip first hand with TUI, I'm sold.

The tour operator runs direct flights from Newcastle to and from Sharm El Sheikh on Wednesdays during the winter months, with additional flights on Saturdays during the busier spring / summer season.

Visiting in November was a chance for us to take a week's break from the nip of the North to some much-needed winter sun, with the temperature never dipping below the mid '20s. Here's what to expect if you're looking for some holiday inspiration.

The resort

One of the resort's many pools. Photo by Cezare White Photography

A ten-minute drive from the airport, right on the Red Sea, and around 20 / 25 minutes from old Sharm, Sensatori Coral Sea is well placed for people looking to switch off and unwind.

You don't need to leave the resort at all, it has plenty of free flowing food and drink as well as activities, but it's also easy to access historic and natural sites if you fancy a change of scenery.

Highlights on site include six restaurants, 10 bars and cafes, an entertainment venue, five pools, a spa, gym, beach fun and daily activities, ranging from archery to salsa.

One of the beachfront bars, with 10 bars and cafes across the resort

The TUI app is well worth downloading ahead of your trip. As well as a handy place for all your travel documents, it also gives you a run-down of all the daily activities at the resort - and there's lots of them! TUI reps are also on hand at the resort for in-person advice.

(As an added bonus, TUI reps are also now available at Newcastle airport when you arrive, which helps make things run smoothly)

The resort is right on the Red Sea and has its own jetty

Like many of the Egyptian resorts, it has its own jetty and watersports centre where you can dive and snorkel from or just wander along the jetty - the sea is so crystal clear you can spot all manner of sea life just by looking down.

Aimed at couples and families, there's plenty to do for little ones, but areas adult-only and family areas are separate for those who want a quieter break.

We spent a lot of time just enjoying the wind down and gentle pace of life here, but we did a couple of the quiz nights in the on site auditorium (coming a very respectable second and third) and had a good clap-along at the traditional Egyptian show one night, as a whirling dervish spun across the stage.

I managed to shoe-horn in a few gym sessions too at the sparkling modern gym - my gym at home just can't compete with a treadmill looking out over the Red Sea coral reefs.

It's an impeccably-kept resort, with neatly manicured gardens, splashes of vibrant Bougainvillea, stylish bars and restaurants and around 600 staff who offered a faultless service.

I've travelled to many countries for work and pleasure, and the level of service we received here was among the best. Staff couldn't have been more genuinely friendly or helpful.

Rooms

A swim up room with sea view at Sensatori Coral Sea

The resort is sorted into family and adults-only zones and there are more than 15 room types in total, sleeping up to six people.

We stayed in the adult area in a swim-up room - what a treat.

We relished the pure relaxation of taking a morning dip every day, just by stepping down from our terrace. Our waiter, Said, from the adult bar soon cottoned on to the fact we liked ice coffees on a morning and would arrive, tray in hand, soon after we'd take our first dip of the day. A total tonic from day to day life.

The mochas were soon swapped for mojitos once the clock had struck 12.

Our double room was super spacious with a huge double bed, three double wardrobes, mini bar, sofa area, large bathroom with speakers and a smart TV where you can cast Netflix etc.

We also had a Nespresso machine, which is an added extra, and a daily supply of fresh fruit and baklava.

The level of cleanliness was also outstanding with a daily clean and turn down, as well as towels changed twice a day - though you can request to keep them if they don't need laundering.

It's a standard which is kept throughout the hotel which was, quite frankly, spotless.

Security is another big feature here, with a sniffer dog for each vehicle that enters the resort and staff at either side of the beach entrance.

Food

One of the resort's six restaurants

I was a bit dubious about what the food would be like on all-inclusive as usually my holidays revolve around seeking out hidden authentic gems.

But the food here was of a really high standard, with each of the restaurants holding their own as quality dining destinations, from the gleaming white booths and high ceilings of the Italian restaurant, Casa Bianca, that wouldn't look out of place in Ibiza to the seafront location of the American restaurant, Tiran, that's giving Miami vibes and the stylish Middle Eastern restaurant where you can pick up tender authentic Egyptian kofta and rich houmous.

Middle Eastern cuisine at the resort's Marhaba restaurant

There's six restaurants in total: The Restaurant buffet and five a la cartes - Tiran Diner (American), Casa Bianca (Italian), Marhaba (Middle Eastern), Stone Grill and Gokan Asian and Gokan Tepanyaki.

For a one-week stay on an all-inclusive basis you can visit three of the a la cartes - Tiran, Casa Bianca and Marhaba once and the buffet as many times as you want, with the Asian restaurants, offering premium sushi and tepinyaki an additional charge.

The buffet - so often a mixed bag on holidays - was great quality and offered a melting pot of dishes from across the globe, from the pasta station and steak section to a picture-perfect pastry station offering a kaleidoscope of pastries with an incredible level of detail.

The buffet restaurant. Photo by Cezare White Photography

Our favourite time of the day was Fizz Hour held every night in the main bar where you can have unlimited bubbles and nibbles - if you can squeeze in any more food that is. Top tip: pack outfits with a stretchy waistband.

The main bar at the resort

Things to do

We'd booked a couple of excursions with TUI and they're a really easy way of exploring - Egypt isn't one of the holiday destinations, like for example Spain, where you can just wander outside of the resort for something to do.

Our favourite was the afternoon trip to Nabq nature reserve.

Jeep safari through the Nabq national park

A jeep picked us up at the hotel, where it's only a short, 15 minute, drive to the first of two checkpoints into this remarkable protected area.

You feel as though you've landed on Mars as you traverse this alien-like arid landscape of red rocks, scarred with ancient lava flows and not a soul for miles.

It's a bumpy ride, so hold on tight as the guide and driver show you this breathtaking untouched landscape.

Native nomadic Bedouins have lived in harmony with this land and its rich ecosystem for centuries and, as part of the tour, we enjoyed a Bedouin supper as the sunset on this Arabian adventure, including traditional unleavened bread, which we couldn't get enough of.

I wasn't as fussed on our second booked trip to Soho Square, an entertainment area a short drive from the resort, with its throng of crowds, dancing fountains and bright lights, which felt at odds with the peaceful haven of our resort. But it's packed full of shops and restaurants and activities for kids, like bowling and a panorama cinema experience, if you're looking for a lively evening out.

We preferred a trip into Sharm El Sheikh old town.

Shopping in Sharm old town

We booked it ourselves through the taxi service at the hotel, who will drop you off and pick you up at a time of your choice.

It feels a lot more authentic than Soho Square with its spice shops, perfumeries which fill the air with a heady musk and traditional Egyptian restaurants (I highly recommend El Masrien for tender kofta and stuffed vine leaves).

If faux designer gear is what you're after, there's plenty of those shops too, and remember to haggle. It's expected, nay encouraged.

Turn the corner of one of the main shopping streets and you're met with the majestic sight of the Al Sahaba Mosque as it towers and shimmers in to the sky.

Sharm El Sheikh old town by night

A relatively new addition to the Sharm skyline, it fuses a number of different architectural styles - and the result is simply stunning.

It encourages visitors of all faiths to visit, with women provided with appropriate hijab and abaya to wear inside. If you've visited other mosques open to tourists, you'll be well used to practice.

The opening of the mosque, it was inaugurated in 2017, led to the surrounding area to be smartened up and there's a great waterfall and bar feature in rocks nearby where you can watch the sunset cast apricot hues across the sky over this older corner of the city, known as The City of Peace, due to the large number of International Peace Conferences that have been held there.

As two women walking around on their own, we felt safe. Yes, there was the usual haggling and jovial calls of "Asda Price", but it wasn't the aggressive kind of sell I've had when visiting countries in North Africa, such as Tunisia and Morocco.

With this resort city so very reliant on tourists, we felt well looked after and welcomed, with everyone keen to get our feedback on what we thought of their country.

The answer: 'another mojito please, Said.'

Prices

TUI Blue holidays to Sensatori Coral Sea, Sharm El Sheikh, flying from Newcastle Airport start from £842pp. More information at https://www.tui.co.uk/

The private beach at TUI Blue Sensatori Coral Sea. Photo by Cezare White Photography

Egypt travel facts

In 2023, according to Lonely Planet, Egypt received a record number of tourists at around 15million.

Egypt was also recognized as a Best Value Destination on the newly-released Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel’ 2024 list, while also showing increased focus on sustainable tourism.

Sharm el-Sheikh was also recently recognised as the best sustainable tourist city by the Arab Union for Tourism Media (AUTM).

The guide also states that, even in times like these, Egypt is known as one of the safest travel destinations in the world.

Significant investments have been made in Egyptian destinations, including restoring and developing archaeological sites and opening new museums and hotels. Highlights include the Graeco-Roman Museum reopening in Alexandria, the restoration of the Great Hypostyle Hall in the Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings, and the new Grand Egyptian Museum opening in early 2024 near Cairo.