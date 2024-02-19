News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures as Sunderland celebrates the Chinese New Year of the dragon

Thousands attended the colourful celebrations as Sunderland welcomed the Chinese New Year of the dragon.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:04 GMT

The fun day out, which took place in Sunniside Gardens, featured lion and dragon dancing, craft stalls and more.

The event was organised by Sunderland BID with Sunderland City Council and Ian Wong, owner of the city’s celebrated Asiana restaurant, to bring a real sense of the important date in the Chinese calendar.

1. Year of the dragon

Thousands attended the celebrations across the course of the day.

2. Huge draw

There was plenty of fun to be had at the craft stations where visitors could make dragon masks and little dragons, watch a demonstration of the noble art of calligraphy and learn about origami – the art of paper folding.

3. Chinese crafts

The event took place in Sunniside Gardens on Sunday, February 18

4. Sunniside up

