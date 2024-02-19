The fun day out, which took place in Sunniside Gardens, featured lion and dragon dancing, craft stalls and more.
1. Year of the dragon
The event was organised by Sunderland BID with Sunderland City Council and Ian Wong, owner of the city’s celebrated Asiana restaurant, to bring a real sense of the important date in the Chinese calendar.
2. Huge draw
Thousands attended the celebrations across the course of the day.
3. Chinese crafts
There was plenty of fun to be had at the craft stations where visitors could make dragon masks and little dragons, watch a demonstration of the noble art of calligraphy and learn about origami – the art of paper folding.
4. Sunniside up
The event took place in Sunniside Gardens on Sunday, February 18