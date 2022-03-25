Rob Lamberti, famous for his George Michael tribute act, will take to the STACK stage on Sunday June 5, along with some of Michael’s personal musicians, to celebrate one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time.

Rob, who appeared on the live final of ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’, is one of the UK’s best-known tribute acts – and has even been hired by George Michael’s management to promote the 25Live album, giving fans the chance to see George’s musical talent embodied once again.

Kevin Walker, entertainments director at STACK Seaburn, believes the show will be a hugely popular choice to close out the bank holiday weekend.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Rob Lamberti and his fabulous show to STACK Seaburn. Not only does Rob sound like George Michael, but his resemblance is so great that it needs to be seen in person.

“The show will finish off our Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend plans celebrating the ‘Best of British’, and we’re certain it will be a fantastic evening for all.”

Earlybird tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday April 1 at 10am with tickets priced from £15 plus booking fee per person.

Entry to the event will be from 7pm and tables will be on a first come, first serve basis. All street food vendors will be open serving their full menus.

Tickets are available to buy at www.stackseaburn.com

