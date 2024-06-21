The Lake Poets among the performers announced for Seaham Food Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaham Food Festival will also be serving up a host of top entertainment this year.

The Durham County Council festival returns on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August, with two days of food from hundreds of traders and cookery demonstrations from celebrities including Rosemary Shrager, Phil Vickery, and Paul Young.

Sunderland favourite The Lake Poets will perform. Photo by Mark Pinder. | Mark Pinder

And for the first time, the festival will have its own dedicated music stage at the North Road Amphitheatre featuring the region’s emerging talent and established musicians.

Saturday will show an exciting line up of indie and alternative bands including Primaveras, Mick Arnell & The Kets, Vice Killer, and The Lake Poets, as well as 17-year-old singer-songwriter Isabel Maria, the youngest ever recipient of the Alan Hull Award.

Sunday offers an eclectic mix of genres ranging from pop, country, jazz, and rock and roll, with the likes of Rock Choir, Elaine Palmer, Emma Fisk’s Hot Club du Nord and The Revolutionaires.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to County Durham’s coastline for Seaham Food Festival, which always proves to be a fun-filled weekend with lots of food to try and cooking demonstrations to watch.

The Hungry Chefs will also entertain the crowds | submitted

“What makes our food festivals so atmospheric is the street entertainment which adds to the lively energy while people are enjoying all that Seaham has to offer. We are excited this year to bring a dedicated music stage for the first time and not only showcase the amazing food that comes from the region, but the talented musicians and performers as well.”

Ready to entertain visitors as they explore the festival is a range of street theatre, including towering culinary duo Hungry Chefs, golden treasures The Dinnerladies, circus street performer Daryll, the mesmerising Bubble Whisperer, and Bell & Bullock as Captain Monty Montague and his water-skiing wife Minty.