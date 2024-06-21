The Lake Poets among the performers announced for Seaham Food Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Durham County Council festival returns on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August, with two days of food from hundreds of traders and cookery demonstrations from celebrities including Rosemary Shrager, Phil Vickery, and Paul Young.
And for the first time, the festival will have its own dedicated music stage at the North Road Amphitheatre featuring the region’s emerging talent and established musicians.
Saturday will show an exciting line up of indie and alternative bands including Primaveras, Mick Arnell & The Kets, Vice Killer, and The Lake Poets, as well as 17-year-old singer-songwriter Isabel Maria, the youngest ever recipient of the Alan Hull Award.
Sunday offers an eclectic mix of genres ranging from pop, country, jazz, and rock and roll, with the likes of Rock Choir, Elaine Palmer, Emma Fisk’s Hot Club du Nord and The Revolutionaires.
Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to County Durham’s coastline for Seaham Food Festival, which always proves to be a fun-filled weekend with lots of food to try and cooking demonstrations to watch.
“What makes our food festivals so atmospheric is the street entertainment which adds to the lively energy while people are enjoying all that Seaham has to offer. We are excited this year to bring a dedicated music stage for the first time and not only showcase the amazing food that comes from the region, but the talented musicians and performers as well.”
Ready to entertain visitors as they explore the festival is a range of street theatre, including towering culinary duo Hungry Chefs, golden treasures The Dinnerladies, circus street performer Daryll, the mesmerising Bubble Whisperer, and Bell & Bullock as Captain Monty Montague and his water-skiing wife Minty.
There will also be a chance to get stuck into some arts and crafts at the marquee at North Road Clifftop, where visitors can make their own willow boat or fish with the help of artists from The Barn at Easington, then join Shelley O’Brien of Mad Alice Theatre Company for some interactive storytelling.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.