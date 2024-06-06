Inside Seaham's new Tide restaurant as it aims for a listing in the Michelin Guide
and live on Freeview channel 276
There’s been a wave of interest in Tide as it’s transformed the former Clean Bean site in North Terrace.
And from this Saturday, June 8, diners will be able to try out its range of breakfasts and lunches, made using locally-sourced or foraged ingredients, for themselves.
It’s been brought to the town by local restaurateurs Russ and Melanie Wood who have already had great success since opening the nearby Lamp Room 13 years ago.
They’ve invested £200,000 and a lot of passion into their latest venture and they have high hopes.
For the first few weeks, it will be open for breakfasts and lunches, but once the restaurant has found its feet it will be launching an evening tasting menu of six to eight courses and Russ says they’re aiming to get a recommendation in the Michelin Guide.
“We want to offer fine dining that doesn’t feel stuffy,” he said. “We’ve invested a lot in the kitchen and really carefully source our ingredients from as close to home as possible, getting our fish from places like Hartlepool, smoking our own meats and making our own bread and sausages.
“We even forage for ingredients such as wild garlic and sorrel. We’re all about showcasing local produce and we’re really aiming to get a recommendation in the Michelin Guide with our tasting menu.”
The site has had a total transformation, working with interior designed Marc Hardy of SpaceID, including a mirrored ceiling and walls lined with Shou Sugi Ban wood, a Japanese method of charring wood, and reducing the size of the bar to increase the covers to 50.
There is still an open kitchen, however, so diners can see the chefs at work, including Lewis Oliver, who has worked at such places as The Samling in the Lake District, Seaham Hall and most recently Wylam Brewery and Craig Liddell, head chef at The Lamp Room for the last eight years.
Speaking about what appealed about the site, Russ said: “When Clean Bean shut, we didn’t want anyone else to come in and compete with The Lamp Room. So we decided to take it on ourselves and bring something different to the area with a different menu to that of The Lamp Room.
“As soon as we walked in and looked out of the window we knew it was the right decision, it’s one of the greatest views you could ask for in life.”
The breakfast menu, which will be available from Saturday morning, includes sardines on toast, buttered brioche, house smoked salmon, smoked beef hash, eggs Benedict and full English with or without meat.
Small plate choices include fish cake, smoked mackerel salad, burrata, grilled prawns and more.
Meanwhile, you can choose from large plates such as roast halibut, smoked bacon loin, roast cod, gnocchi and more.
As well as the restaurant downstairs, Russ and Melanie operate an Air B’n’B upstairs which has already received a wave of bookings, with dining packages available for those staying over.
*Tide will be open six days a week, closed Tuesday, and will initially be open from 9am to 3pm during the week and until 5pm on weekends. The evening menu is expected to start around July. Walk ins only for now.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.