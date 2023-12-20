The Human League to play Sunderland's Herrington Country Park

The '80s favourites are the latest big name heading to the city.

The Human League have been announced as the latest artist to play at Herrington Country Park next July as part of the Live at Herrington summer series of events.

Opening up the series on Friday July 12, 2024, The Human League will be performing a huge headline show with some popular support acts to be announced early in the new year.

The Human League has influenced generations of fans and musicians for four decades and continues to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s, which remain influential even today.

The group have become a landmark in the British music scene, with their unapologetically political songwriting and innovative music and style, which influenced fashion, sound and club culture in Europe, UK, US and beyond.

Since 1978, The Human League has released nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum-selling DARE, four EPs, over thirty singles, several compilation albums, two US #1 singles and have sold more than 25 million records worldwide.

The Human League join a strong line-up of music at the country park next summer.

It's already been announced that DJ, broadcaster and dance music legend, Pete Tong will bring his Ibiza Classics show to Herrington Country Park on July 19, 2024.

And last week it was announced that the new Monument Festival replaces the rock day of Kubix Festival. Taking place on July 20, it features The Kooks, Jake Bugg and The Coral.

Ahead of that, the pop day of Kubix Festival, on July 13, features Busted, Sam Ryder, Vengaboys and more.

Tickets

Tickets for The Human League, Live at Herrington Park, go on general sale Friday, December 22 at 9am