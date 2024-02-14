Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate Pretty Woman The Musical making its North East debut at Sunderland Empire, we've teamed up with the theatre to offer a romantic prize that's 'big, huge!'

Win a bumper romantic prize of an overnight stay, meal for two and theatre tickets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning couple will win an overnight stay for two at The Crowne Plaza, Newcastle, a meal for two at The Alchemist, Newcastle, and tickets to the opening night of the show when it arrives in Sunderland from May 28 to June 8, 2024, as well as a merchandise bundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meal and hotel stay can be redeemed on other nights, irrespective of the musical date.

We also have 10 runner up prizes of a Pretty Woman tote bag and keyring.

Oliver Savile 'Edward Lewis' and Amber Davies 'Vivian Ward'. Photo Marc Brenner.

Following a hugely successful run in the West End, the musical based on the hit 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, is on the road, starring Amber Davies as Vivian Ward, Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis, Ore Oduba as Happy Man/ Mr Thompson and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca.

Telling the iconic love story live on stage, the musical features original music including Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song Oh, Pretty Woman as well as original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

The prize

First prize

The prize includes a stay at The Crowne Plaza

A meal for two and Mad Hatters Sharing Cocktail at The Alchemist Newcastle, an overnight stay in a Club Room at The Crowne Plaza Newcastle inclusive of access to the Club Lounge, full English breakfast and complimentary use of the leisure facilities.

A pair of tickets to the opening night of Pretty Woman The Musical at Sunderland Empire at 7:30pm on Tuesday 28 May 2024 and a Pretty Woman Merch Bundle including hoodie, tote bag, souvenir brochure, Bryan Adams Pretty Woman The Musical album, keyring and pin badge.

Runner up prizes

There will also be ten runners up who will win a Pretty Woman tote bag and keyring.

Amber Davies 'Vivian Ward'. Photo Marc Brenner.

T&Cs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alchemist Newcastle prize valid from Feb 2024 until the end of July 2024. Meal to the value of £50. Not available on Saturdays. Booking restrictions may apply around Bank Holidays.

Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Overnight stay in a Club Room, inclusive of access to the Club Lounge, full English breakfast, complimentary use of the leisure facilities, service & VAT. It can be redeemed on a night of your choosing, subject to availability.

Pretty Woman The Musical tickets for two people to attend the opening night 7:30pm showing on Tuesday 28 May 2024. Tickets non-transferable and no monetary value will be given.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who stars as Vivian Ward in the tour of Pretty Woman the Musical?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, February 23, 2024.