Sunderland's Swan Lodge to lead Queen's jubilee celebrations by lighting a beacon in honour of Her Majesty

The Beacon is one of thousands being lit across the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

The Beacon will be lit at Seaburn Park Lighthouse on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and it will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

The Salvation Army delegation will light the beacon at Seaburn Park Lighthouse.

Christine Ritchie, Swan Lodge service manager, said: “It was an absolute honour to be asked to lead this very special event in Sunderland. I think all of us are aware of what a historic moment this is to celebrate our Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“For our lads and lasses at Swan Lodge, there is a real sense of excitement. They will be a part of history, as it will never happen again in our lifetimes. I want it to be something they can look back on and feel proud at having been involved.

“As The Salvation Army and Swan Lodge, we will be representing the city of Sunderland bringing people together in celebration. I really hope that the community will be able to join us as we light the beacon near the stunning Seaburn Park Lighthouse.”

All 54 Commonwealth capitals will be lighting beacons and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

Swan Lodge, Sunderland

As well as the beacon lighting, there will also be music from Salvation Army bands from the Sunderland Citadel, Monkwearmouth, and Millfield Corps (churches).

Sunderland Voices, a choir made up of Swan Lodge staff and residents, and Salvation Army Songsters, will also perform as will the Houghton-le-Spring Pipe Band, with Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith in attendance.