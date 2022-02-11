Players from Swan Lodge, which offers supported accommodation for up to 65 homeless adults, will be joined by those from Poplar House, a hostel run by The Ashley Foundation, in a bid to raise money for the foundation.

The event will also see some top prizes given away in a raffle to encourage donations, including signed footballs from Jermain Defoe and Kevin Phillips, as well as a signed shirt by former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson.

Swan Lodge support worker Andy Smith, who is organising the match, said: “Football is a huge passion for the residents here at Swan Lodge, who regularly have the opportunity to watch Sunderland AFC play and play their own five-a-side matches. In August they won a trophy at the Salvation Army’s annual football tournament, the Partnership Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Swan Lodge football team

“Our residents love the community and are really passionate about raising money for a charity that means a lot to the people of Sunderland.”

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be taking part in this match to raise money for such a fantastic cause. We are really proud of the relationship we have with the residents of Swan Lodge and events such as these will only help strengthen that further.”

The match will be sponsored by Clearly Drinks, which will provide shirts and water bottles.

Swan Lodge, Sunderland.

Swan Lodge residents specifically chose to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation after being inspired by Bradley’s story and love for Sunderland AFC.

A spokesperson for the Bradley Lowery Foundation said: “It is so heart-warming to see one local charity supporting another especially after the difficult year or so we have all had. We are looking forward to the football match and know it will be a great evening. We hope to be able to continue working together in the future.”

The match will take place on February 15 at 4pm at Ford Quarry Hub. For more information on how you can donate, contact Andy on 0191 5655411.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.