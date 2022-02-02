'Like a fairytale': Jermain Defoe opens up on his Sunderland return and the moment he's been thinking about 'for weeks'

Defoe completed his emotional comeback on Monday night, and could make his second debut against Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The 39-year-old told safc.com that it is a moment he has been thinking about 'for weeks', as talks over the short-term deal continued.

The striker opened up on how the bond he struck up with the club's support during his first spell at the club was key to his decision, as well as his close relationship with the Lowery family.

Sunderland announced on Tuesday night that £1 from every ticket sold for Saturday's game would be donated to The Bradley Lowery foundation.

"It's a special move for me, for so many reasons," Defoe said.

"I wasn't ready to leave when I did, and I said I would be back, I put it out there in the universe and here we are.

"There's been other clubs interest and I suppose when you get to the back end of your career and the phone is still ringing, it's a good feeling.

"At the end of the day, I've always dedicated myself, trained well and prepared myself for these moments where you can prolong your career.

"Over the last month or so, I want to thank all the managers that have shown an interest but I've come here for many reasons.

"The football, the club is in a fantastic position to get promoted.

"The fans are unbelievable and I had a special bond with them. Bradley and the family, Gemma has been messaging me every morning! 'What's going on? Are you coming back?'

"I think for my family as well, to experience the love that I got here and hopefully have some more special times.

"It's like a fairytale isn't it, a movie. Hopefully it's a good one.

"I remember the first time I signed, thinking that I just wanted to go and make an impact, show the fans how good I am, score goals, because the club has had some fantastic goal scorers over the year.

"I'm the same person who has come back really, just slightly older! I've got the same mentality, the same hunger, the same fire inside me.

"I just want to get started.

"There's a lot of my pressure on me but I'm used to that, I'm looking forward to it.

"When I walk down that tunnel, it's going to be mad.

"I've been thinking about that for weeks.

"I love a challenge, we want to get promotion.

“Not only for me and the players but for the staff and for the fans as well, it would be so special for everyone involved with the football club.”

Defoe has also revealed how his multiple conversations with Dave Jones, Sky Sports presenter and non-executive director, had played a part in convincing him that the move was the right one.

"He's been brilliant," Defoe said.

"I remember ages ago he asked the question, 'What's going on? Fancy coming back?'

"He's a proper good guy. We've been chatting a lot and he just said, 'Enjoy it. You deserve it, the career you've had, to come home and to enjoy it.'"

