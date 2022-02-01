Four-and-a-half years after his departure for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League, Jermain Defoe has signed a deal with Sunderland AFC until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old was revered for his goal scoring efforts during his first spell at the club, as well as the emotional bond he forged with Bradley Lowery.

The inspirational young football fan sadly died in 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer.

The pair met when Bradley acted as mascot at the Stadium of Light for his beloved Black Cats and their special friendship formed.

‘Best mates’, the duo walked out at the Stadium of Light together on numerous occasions and they captured hearts across the world in March 2017 when Bradley led out the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium and Defoe scored on his coveted England return.

Following Bradley’s death, his family, of Blackhall, created a foundation in his name which continues to support families today.

Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe.

The Trust has now welcomed the return of Jermain to Sunderland AFC.

In a post online, Bradley’s family said: “@iamjermaindefoe to return home to our beloved Sunderland AFC. Bradley will be smiling from cheek to cheek. He’s coming home, he’s coming home, he’s comingggggg. Jermain is coming home!!!”

The post also included a snap of the pair on the pitch.

Defoe said: "I have a special bond with the fans here and the club is in a fantastic position to get promoted. I want to be a part of more special times here and I’m looking forward to it.”

Bradley Lowery, pictured with mum Gemma, at his sixth birthday party.

