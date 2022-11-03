Roker Park’s yearly family event returned to its traditional location once again this year, bringing hundreds of families to Sunderland’s coastline. The display opened on Thursday, October 13, and is coming to a close soon.

When is the last day of Sunderland’s Festival of Light?

After a month of festivities, the Festival of Light will welcome groups for the final time this year on Saturday, November 12. Open every day throughout the half-term break, the site has now returned to the regular opening days of every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Are tickets still available for Sunderland’s Festival of Light?

Tickets for the event’s remaining days are still available and can be bought online.

Anyone wanting to see the displays must have a pre-booked ticket. These are available online through the calendar booking system on the My Sunderland website. Tickets cost £3 per person and children under the age of two are free.

What are the opening times for Sunderland’s Festival of Light?

The site is open from 4pm until 9pm each day. Last admission each day is at 7:45pm.

Where can I park for the Festival of Light?

Roads around the event site will be closed to prevent a build-up of cars with Sunderland City Council suggesting visitors use Harbour View, Marine Walk or Dykelands Road to park. Alternatively, a series of buses are available from the city centre out to the coast for crowds wanting to head to Roker.

Will Roker Park be open during the day throughout the Festival of Light?

Access to the park is available to the public until around 3pm each day the festival is on. The park will then be set up ahead of the 4pm entry for ticket holders.

Which roads around Roker are closed for the Festival of Light?

The majority of roads surrounding Roker Park will be closed while the event is running. This includes Roker Park Road to the site’s west and Marine Walk on the seafront between the road’s car park up to the park entrance.