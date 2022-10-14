Sunderland’s Festival of Light has returned to Roker Park this year and with plenty of crowds expected, roads and pavements will be busy in the surrounding areas.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and the full list of road closures throughout the area for the duration of the event has been announced.

These closures will only impact visitors. Local residents can still enter their streets with a council-supplied permit.

The full list of Roker closed roads for Sunderland’s Festival Of Light in October and November. (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images)

When is Sunderland’s Festival of Light?

The the Festival of Light opened on Thursday, October 13 and it will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Saturday, November 12.

The site will be open from 4pm until 9pm each day, with the exception of two weekends when access will be available between 5pm and 9pm. These are on Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16 and Friday, October 21 until Sunday, October 23.

The festival site will also be open every day throughout the Autumn half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Roker roads will be closed for Sunderland’s Festival of Light?

A large section of Roker will be closed between Wednesday, October 12 and Saturday, November 12 on days the public can access the festival.

This is at its most southern on the junction of Roker Avenue and Ripon Street and reaches Chichester Road next to Seaburn Park at its most northern point.

The perimeter of the closed area also includes Whitburn Road from the Pier View Roundabout to Chichester Road on the coastal side and Mere Knolls Road East View and Ripon Street which will both remain open as well as Kelvin Grove which will be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicle permits are issued to all residents and additional permits can be requested from Sunderland City Council.

The full list of closed roads is as follows:

Ashdale Court

Appley Terrace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bede Street

Benedict Road

Brandling Street

Calderbourne Avenue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardwell Street - from Ripon Street to its eastern point

Claremont Avenue

Cliffe Court

Clifton Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonbourne Avenue

Clockstand Close

Cooper Street

Cressbourne Avenue

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Gardens

Dinsdale Road

Featherstone Street

Gillside Grove

Advertisement Hide Ad

Givens Street

Glen Thorpe Avenue

Glenthorne Road

Grantham Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartington Street

Horatio Street

Kelvin Grove

Lonsdale Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malvern Gardens

Mansfield Crescent

Marine Walk – from the Marine Walk Car Park Access to its northern point

Melrose Gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melvyn Gardens

Mere Knolls Road - from Side Cliff Road to its southern point

Merryfield Gardens

Midfield Drive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moine Gardens

North Grove

Park Avenue

Park Gate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park Lea Road

Park Parade

Peareth Grove

Peareth Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roker Avenue North Back – from Ripon Street to its north eastern point

Promotion Close

Rock Lodge Gardens

Rock Lodge Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roker Baths Road - from Ashdale Court to its north eastern point

Roker Park Close

Roker Park Road – as well as Roker Park Road East Back and West Back from St George’s Terrace to its northern point

Saint Andrews Terrace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Georges Terrace