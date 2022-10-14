The event launched last night (October 13) in Roker Park and will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Saturday, November 12, and will open every day over half term, the week beginning October 24.

Alongside the Festival of Light, the much-loved Sunderland Illuminations are lighting up the night sky along the Roker and Seaburn seafront every night from 13 October. However due to the Active Travel England cycleway development on Whitburn Road, there are no activities or funfair on Cliffe Park this year.

Visitors are advised that all tickets must be pre-booked online in advance as there will be no tickets for sale at the event site.

Tickets are £3 per person and discounts are available for groups of three or more, with free entry for children under two.

Purchase tickets for the Festival of Light by visiting: https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol

