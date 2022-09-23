Tickets on sale for Sunderland's Festival of Light - here's what you need to know

This year’s festival will get underway in Roker Park on Thursday, October 13 and will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Saturday, November 12.

Tickets are also available for every day over the half term week, beginning October 24.

A ‘quiet hour’ between 4pm-5pm is available to book on selected dates for visitors looking for a quieter or calmer experience. During this time, music in the park will be turned down and performances and street theatre will be limited.

The Festival of Light returns in October

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the Festival of Light, the much-loved Sunderland Illuminations are set to light up the night sky along the Roker and Seaburn seafront every night from, October 13.

Due to the Active Travel England cycleway development on Whitburn Road, there will be no activities or funfair on Cliffe Park this year, but instead there will be additional funfair rides inside the park.

Councillor Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "The Festival of Light and Sunderland Illuminations are firm family favourites and I know many people will be excited to get their tickets for this year’s event.

"This year we will have some beautiful brand-new lighting as well as some of the old favourites. There will be a programme of interactive entertainment, street theatre and characters, and we will also have some additional fun fair rides in Roker Park for families to enjoy while we aren’t able to use Cliffe Park.

The Festival of Light returns in October

"This year we have increased the number of tickets available each evening, though we are still managing visitor numbers to ensure everyone who comes to the Festival of Light has an enjoyable visit. We expect the event to be popular so would encourage everyone who wants to visit to book early to avoid disappointment."

Visitors are advised that all tickets must be pre-booked online in advance as there will be no tickets for sale at the event site.

Tickets are £3 per person and discounts are available for groups of three or more, with free entry for children under two.

Purchase tickets for the Festival of Light by visiting: Festival of Light 2022 - MySunderland