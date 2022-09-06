A sparkling mix of light displays will be back in October, ready to enchant families and herald in the cooler weather and darker nights in style.

Expected to feature attractions both new and old, the ever-popular festival will be back in Roker Park after a hugely successful run last year.

The 2021 festival marked the event’s first return to Roker Park since 2018; it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and in 2019 it was staged in Mowbray Park for the first time.

The Festival of Light will be back in Roker Park for 2022, with ticket details expected to be announced soon.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed on its website that this year’s Festival of Light will begin on Thursday, October 13.

It will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until November 12, as well as every day over the half-term holiday (between Monday, October 24 and Sunday, October 30).

The Festival of Light is expected to run alongside the much-loved Sunderland Illuminations display along the seafront at Roker and Seaburn.

Checking out the displays at the Festival of Light in 2021 - who's excited to see what's in store for 2022's attractions?

There is also usually family-friendly entertainment and fun to enjoy at Cliffe Park as you admire the sparkling seaside decorations.

Tickets for the Festival of Light will become available online in due course, with families advised to visit www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol for further updates.

More than 70,000 people bought tickets to visit the Festival of Light in 2021, with the tickets completely selling out in just weeks.

Roker Park welcomed more than 80,000 visitors across 22 evenings.