Festival of Light off to dazzling start as thousands of visitors enjoy event's opening weekend in Sunderland
Thousands of visitors enjoyed the opening weekend of the Festival of Light and Sunderland Illuminations as the annual events returned to the city.
Families from across the North East flocked to see the Festival of Light displays, which are back in the historic Roker Park for the first time since 2018, as well as visiting Sunderland Illuminations along the seafront.
Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, was delighted to the reaction of the opening weekend.
She said: “It has been fantastic to see the much-loved Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light return this year.
“There are some beautiful new displays throughout the park and the additional programme such as the excellent fire and water show, street theatre characters the model railway, really enhance the event offer.
"I am delighted to see that the opening weekend has been so popular.
Related: Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light: 16 pictures as events make welcome return to Roker and Seaburn
“There are still tickets available for the rest of the Festival of Light, but due to limited capacity they are selling fast so I would encourage anyone who hasn’t booked their tickets yet to do so quickly to avoid disappointment.”
The festival has been running since 1936 and this year launched on Thursday, October 14.
Last week, Sunderland children with special educational needs were treated to a sneak preview of the festival.
The Festival of Light will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Saturday, November 13. It will also be open every day over half term; the week beginning Monday, October 25.
To book tickets or find out more information, visit https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol