Festival of Light off to dazzling start as thousands of visitors enjoy event's opening weekend in Sunderland

Families from across the North East flocked to see the Festival of Light displays, which are back in the historic Roker Park for the first time since 2018, as well as visiting Sunderland Illuminations along the seafront.

Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, was delighted to the reaction of the opening weekend.

She said: “It has been fantastic to see the much-loved Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light return this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening weekend of the Festival of Light and Illuminations in Sunderland. Picture: North News.

“There are some beautiful new displays throughout the park and the additional programme such as the excellent fire and water show, street theatre characters the model railway, really enhance the event offer.

"I am delighted to see that the opening weekend has been so popular.

“There are still tickets available for the rest of the Festival of Light, but due to limited capacity they are selling fast so I would encourage anyone who hasn’t booked their tickets yet to do so quickly to avoid disappointment.”

Peter and Florence Watt, age 2, from Durham enjoy the show. Picture: North News.

The festival has been running since 1936 and this year launched on Thursday, October 14.

The Festival of Light will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Saturday, November 13. It will also be open every day over half term; the week beginning Monday, October 25.

To book tickets or find out more information, visit https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol

Lauren Bridgewater and Olivia Ward, age 4, from Whitley Bay. Picture: North News.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Enjoying the entertainment at the Festival of Light's opening weekend. Picture: North News.