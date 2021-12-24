Sunderland Quiz of the Year: How much attention were you paying to events in the city and beyond in 2021?

Sunderland

1. In September, which author finally had a blue plaque unveiled at the house in Roker where he was born in 1916?

2. What opened on Sunderland’s seafront in September and became an instant hit?

3. Which footballer announced his retirement in September after making almost 600 appearances; 210 of which were for Sunderland?

4. The archway next to the new section of the A1231 in Pallion was once the entrance to which shipyard?

5. In March it was announced that what would move from Albany to Silksworth?

6. How did Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening make the news on December 10?

7. Plans to build what type of new medical facility at Riverside Sunderland were approved in November?

8. Which well known feature did thieves take from Ryhope in September?

9. Which sitcom star plays the Wicked Queen in the Empire’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

10. What is the name of Ray Lonsdale’s dray horse statue commemorating Vaux? A. Howld Yer Horses B. Mind Yer Feet C. Gan Canny D. Justin

Answers 1-10

National and international

11. Which record producer and convicted murderer died in January?

12. Why was a container ship called Ever Given in the news in March?

13. Who resigned as Downing Street press secretary in December after footage emerged of her laughing about Christmas parties there?

14. Why was Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the news on September 11?

15. Which North East constituency elected a Conservative MP after 57 years of Labour?

16. Which scientist's face went on the back of £50 notes?

17. In which city was Eurovision held with the UK finishing last (again)?

18. In April 39 former employees of which organisation were cleared after one of the UK's most widespread miscarriages of justice?

19. Which 83 year-old won the Best Actor Oscar?

20. Who became Foreign Secretary in September?

21. What was won by Liam Reardon and Millie Court?

22. Who won cricket’s County Championship?

23. What is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet?

24. Released in November, what is Adele’s fourth album called?

25. Which retail chain closed after 243 years of trading?

26. In which English county was June’s G7 summit held?

27. Which British singer passed away in September aged just 39?

28. Who presented his first edition of Mastermind in August?

29. Who did England beat in the Euro 2020 semi-finals?

30. Which theme park did Boris Johnson become excited by during that infamous speech?

Answers 11-30

11. Phil Spector 12. It blocked the Suez Canal for six days 13. Allegra Stratton 14. Emma Raducanu beat her in the US Open final 15. Hartlepool 16. Alan Turing 17. Rotterdam 18. The Post Office 19. Anthony Hopkins 20. Liz Truss 21. Love Island 22. Warwickshire 23. Omicron 24. 30 25. Debenham’s 26. Cornwall 27. Sarah Harding 28. Clive Myrie 29. Denmark 30. Peppa Pig World

