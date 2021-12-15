10 shows to look forward to at Sunderland's new Fire Station Auditorium

There’s a packed line-up of gigs, comedy and theatre to look forward to with its opening programme. Here’s some of the highlights of shows which still have tickets remaining. All tickets available from sunderlandculture.org
1. Smoove & Turrell, December 19, 2021
Smoove & Turrell are joined by special guests Voices of Virtue, Kay Greyson and Origin Crew for a high energy fusion of soul, gospel and hip hop – the perfect mix to get you on your feet for party season. Tickets: £17.60
Photo: submitted
2. The Shires, January 27
Join the UK’s best-selling country act and award-winning duo The Shires for an intimate, acoustic performance at The Fire Station, featuring their greatest hits and favourite tracks.The Shires’ Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes have made huge waves both on home soil and across the pond becoming the first UK artists to win ‘Best International Act’ at the prestigious Country Music Awards. Tickets: From £22
Photo: submitted
3. Amy Winehouse – A celebration of her life and music with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, February 10
This concert series celebrates Amy’s enduring legacy, reimagining hits and revisiting early works she sang with the 24-piece National Youth Jazz Orchestra as a promising 16-year-old singer, back in 2000. NYJO aims to honour her life, and her work, with a performance that fans of big band jazz, and Amy fans will enjoy. Tickets: From £5.50.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Kodo One Earth Tour 2022: Tsuzumi, February 16
Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, Kodo bring their spectacular Taiko drumming troupe to Sunderland. A breath-taking, highly choreographed and dynamic exploration of the traditional Japanese drum. Tickets: From £11.
Photo: TAKASHI OKAMOTO