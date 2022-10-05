Sunderland Festival of Light 2022: Ticket information, dates and more ahead of the annual event.

Roker Park’s yearly family event returns to its traditional coastal location once again this year. The event returned with a bang last year after the 2020 edition was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are promising a sparking mix of new and classic features throughout the site.

When is Sunderland’s Festival of Light in 2022?

The opening night of the Festival of Light falls on Thursday, October 13 and it will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Saturday, November 12.

The site will be open from 4pm until 9pm each day, with the exception of two weekends when access will be available between 5pm and 9pm. These are on Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16 and Friday, October 21 until Sunday, October 23. Last admission each day will be at 7:45pm.

How much are Festival of Light tickets?

Anyone wanting to see the displays must have a pre-booked ticket. These are available online through the calendar booking system on the My Sunderland website. Tickets cost £3 per person and children under the age of two are free.

Where can I park for the Festival of Light?

Roads around the event site will be closed to prevent a build-up of cars with Sunderland City Council suggesting visitors use Harbour View, Marine Walk or Dykelands Road to park.

Will Roker Park be open during the day throughout the Festival of Light?

Access to the park will be available to the public until around 3pm each day the festival is on. The park will then be set up ahead of the 4pm entry for ticket holders.

Which roads around Roker are closed for the Festival of Light?

The majority of roads surrounding Roker Park will be closed. This will include Roker Park Road to the site’s west and Marine Walk on the seafront between the road’s car park up to the park entrance.