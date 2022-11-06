Sunderland Comic-Con makes spectacular return to Rainton Arena - picture special from event
It was costumes galore and displays aplenty as Sunderland Comic-Con returned to Rainton Arena for 2022.
Comic book heroes, villains, wrestlers and anime characters were out in full force at the event on Sunday, November 6 as cosplayers from across the city and beyond showcased their best outfits and browsed the stalls for bespoke items to remember the special day. Looking for some costume inspiration for your next comic-con, or want to see if you can spot some familiar faces?
Take a look at our picture round-up from the day, with photos taken by Tim Richardson. We hope everyone had a great time.
Page 1 of 4