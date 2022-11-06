News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland Comic-Con was held at Rainton Arena on Sunday, November 6.

Sunderland Comic-Con makes spectacular return to Rainton Arena - picture special from event

It was costumes galore and displays aplenty as Sunderland Comic-Con returned to Rainton Arena for 2022.

By Debra Fox
10 minutes ago

Comic book heroes, villains, wrestlers and anime characters were out in full force at the event on Sunday, November 6 as cosplayers from across the city and beyond showcased their best outfits and browsed the stalls for bespoke items to remember the special day. Looking for some costume inspiration for your next comic-con, or want to see if you can spot some familiar faces?

Take a look at our picture round-up from the day, with photos taken by Tim Richardson. We hope everyone had a great time.

1. Collectables

Some of the comic book editions on offer at Sunderland Comic-COn.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Stranger Things

The cast of Netflix hit Stranger Things in Lego form. Can you spot your favourite?

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Dressed to impress

Some great costumes on show at Sunderland Comic-Con on Sunday.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Take down

A body slam as Contract Professional Wrestling put on a demonstration at Sunderland Comic-Con.

Photo: Tim Richardson

