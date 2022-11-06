The venue hosted the event on Sunday, November 6, as sci-fi and fantasy fans played their part, with a selection of amazing costumes on show to mimic their favourite characters.

The celebration of all things geeky – organised by Unleashed Events – saw SoCal Val (real name Paige Nicole Mayo), professional wrestling valet, occasional professional wrestler, interviewer, ring announcer, model and ringside attendant meeting and greeting fans.

Alongside SoCal Val, North East fantasy artist Carolyn Craggs and UK-based wrestlers Bryan Creed and X-Jack also made appearances at the event.

Visitors enjoy the Unleashed Events Sunderland Comic-Con at Rainton Arena.

During the fun day, traders were on hand selling everything from art to collectables, items that you simply cannot find on the high street.

This year’s event is in association with Contract Professional Wrestling and included a full wrestling show with stars including The Assassin and X-Jack from the CPW family battle it out in a series of matches.

Fans also had the opportunity to see Transformers Bumblebee, Star Wars characters and the living history group OPFOR 85 (S Coy) Training Wing, in their Cold War Era outfits straight out og Call Of Duty.

Organisers say there was another great turnout at Comic-Con.

And gamers were able to play for free on the retro gaming machines or join in the fun in the board gaming area which was provided by Middlesbrough-based Fire & Dice Games. As part of the family fun day, there was also face painting, a glitter tattooist and other activities for younger fans to enjoy.

Organiser Sharon Hall of Unleashed Events told the Echo: “It is great to be at Rainton Arena hosting the most interactive, fan and family-friendly wrestling-themed comic-con we have had to date!

“We have had another great turnout and some amazing costumes. It’s a really friendly, safe space for like-minded people and everyone absolutely loves it.

"We’ve got quite a large following now after hosting events for the last few years, so it’s nice seeing similar faces as well as new ones. It’s been brilliant and we’re looking forward to our last one of the year in Scarborough on November 27.”

There were some incredible costumes on display.

Traders at Sunderland Comic-Con were on hand with a variety of products.