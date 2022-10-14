Val – real name Paige Nicole Mayo – is a professional wrestling valet, occasional professional wrestler, interviewer, ring announcer, model and ringside attendant. She will be on hand all day when the event returns to the arena next month and there will be bouts featuring home-grown stars such as X-Jack and The Assassin.

Sharon Hall of organiser Unleashed Events is looking forward to the day: “It is great to be at Rainton Arena hosting the most interactive, fan and family friendly wrestling themed comic-con we have had to date,” she said. "It is a great opportunity to get up close and personal with the wrestlers themselves along with the stunning American wrestler SoCal Val.

"We also provide you with loads of photo opportunities as well as awesome geeky traders selling geeky goods to satisfy the most savvy of collectors. It is a great day out with loads of fun to be had!”

Here’s everything you need to know about the event and guests.

When and where is Sunderland Comic-Con?

Comic-Con will be held between 11am and 5pm on Sunday, November 6, at Rainton Arena in Mercantile Road, Houghton

Who are the special guests?

Sunderland Comic Con will be back at Rainton Meadows Arena next month

As well as SoCal Val, North East fantasy artist Carolyn Craggs and UK-based wrestlers Bryan Creed and X-Jack will be in attendance.

What will be happening?

There will traders selling everything from art to collectables, items that you simply will not be able to find on the high street. This year’s event is in association with Contract Professional Wrestling and will include a full wrestling show including stars such as The Assassin and X-Jack from the CPW family battle in a series of matches.

Walking around the venue you can expect to see Transformers Bumblebee, Star Wars characters and the living history group OPFOR 85 (S Coy) Training Wing, who will be posing for photos in their Cold War Era outfits straight out of Call Of Duty. Fans of gaming will be able to play for free on the retro gaming machines or join in the fun in the board gaming area which has been provided by Middlesbrough based Fire & Dice Games.

US star SoCal Val will be on hand all day

There will be face painting, a glitter tattooist as well as lots of activities for the kids to do. There will also be loads of giveaways on the day so keep your eyes open on what you can find around the venue! On top of all that there are comic creators, authors and loads of traders with tons of toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and much more

You can come along dressed as your favourite character and enter the cosplay masquerade with a chance to win some amazing goodies.

How much is it and are advance tickets available?

Entry is £8, £5 for under 12s. Advance tickets are available on the website and allow you early entry or to queue jump, but you can pay on the door.

Living history group OPFOR 85 (S Coy) Training Wing will be posing for pics

Where can I find out more?

You can find the Unleashed Event website at unleashedevents.co.uk, on Facebook at facebook.com/unleashedeventsuk/ and Instagram at instagram.com/unleashed_events_official/?hl=en

A Jurassic Park-themed display

You can meet The Assassin