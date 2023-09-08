News you can trust since 1873
Summer fair fundraiser for Sunderland dementia charity

The Sunderland based charity North East Dementia Care is holding a fundraising summer fair on Saturday, September 9.
By Tony Gillan
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:35 BST
Glorious weather is expected with family fun at number of stalls offering tombola, crafts, tea and coffee, pies, cakes, a raffle and more.

The event promises fun and relaxation for a great cause.

The fair will be between 11am and 3pm at the Holy Rosary Church, just off Durham Road in Farringdon. Entry is free.

The charity cares for dementia sufferers, which gives their carers a break.

