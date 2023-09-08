Summer fair fundraiser for Sunderland dementia charity
The Sunderland based charity North East Dementia Care is holding a fundraising summer fair on Saturday, September 9.
Glorious weather is expected with family fun at number of stalls offering tombola, crafts, tea and coffee, pies, cakes, a raffle and more.
The event promises fun and relaxation for a great cause.
The fair will be between 11am and 3pm at the Holy Rosary Church, just off Durham Road in Farringdon. Entry is free.
The charity cares for dementia sufferers, which gives their carers a break.