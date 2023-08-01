News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Great afternoon at Sunderland dementia charity event

A great Sunderland charity provided a wonderful time for members and guests at their latest event.
By Tony Gillan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

North East Dementia Care was launched in 2019 to provide day care to people living with dementia in the city, as well as offer respite to carers.

It was started by chairperson Sandra Falkner, who cared for her husband Billy after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in his 50s. Billy passed away in 2015 aged 67.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity cares for dementia sufferers, who they pick up and drop off, giving their carers a break. It has multiple facilities at Pennywell Shopping Centre base.

The North East Dementia Care afternoon tea was a great success.The North East Dementia Care afternoon tea was a great success.
The North East Dementia Care afternoon tea was a great success.
Most Popular

At their afternoon tea event they served teas and coffees, sold cakes and called out the bingo numbers to members and guests alike.

Members enjoyed interacting with the community and thoroughly enjoyed the cakes and bingo.

The event was supported by another charity, Leaps and Bounds North East, owned by Ruth Kirkbride Furness. It is a day centre for people with autism and learning difficulties. They chose to donate to North East Dementia Care as their Charity of the Year.

Leaps and Bounds provides activities throughout the day such as cooking, arts and crafts, exercises, games and gardening. They currently operate from St Gabriel's Church on the corner of Kayll Road and Chester Road.

Nicole Falkner, North East Dementia Care development manager, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Leaps and Bounds for choosing us as their Charity of the Year. It certainly helps support all of our members. Keep up your amazing work."

Related topics:SunderlandBilly