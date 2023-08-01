North East Dementia Care was launched in 2019 to provide day care to people living with dementia in the city, as well as offer respite to carers.

It was started by chairperson Sandra Falkner, who cared for her husband Billy after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in his 50s. Billy passed away in 2015 aged 67.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity cares for dementia sufferers, who they pick up and drop off, giving their carers a break. It has multiple facilities at Pennywell Shopping Centre base.

The North East Dementia Care afternoon tea was a great success.

At their afternoon tea event they served teas and coffees, sold cakes and called out the bingo numbers to members and guests alike.

Members enjoyed interacting with the community and thoroughly enjoyed the cakes and bingo.

The event was supported by another charity, Leaps and Bounds North East, owned by Ruth Kirkbride Furness. It is a day centre for people with autism and learning difficulties. They chose to donate to North East Dementia Care as their Charity of the Year.

Leaps and Bounds provides activities throughout the day such as cooking, arts and crafts, exercises, games and gardening. They currently operate from St Gabriel's Church on the corner of Kayll Road and Chester Road.