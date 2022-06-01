Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events include a community display and a Queen Through Time trail, which celebrate the monarch’s reign by exploring events from the past seven decades through objects and stories in the museum’s galleries.

The trail costs £2.50 per person from the museum shop. You can claim a prize if you return a successfully completed trail sheet to reception.

A display, Pyrex 100: A Right Royal Celebration, features items of Pyrex loaned from the community which include garden party tea sets, celebration-themed designs and Silver Jubilee items from 1977.

There's jubilee fun for all the family at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

The museum’s Creative Age group for adults living with dementia and their carers has been making commemorative jubilee glass coasters to sell in the shop and raise funds to support the group.

Creative Age is also on the lookout for new members. To find out more contact Jennie Lambert at the museum on 0191 5612323, or email [email protected]

On Saturday, June 4, Curious Arts will host A Curious Jubilee at the museum, a series of royal-related activities for the family to enjoy.

The fun starts at 11am, when youngsters aged four to seven (and their families) will get the chance to make their own crown and learn how to make a royal wave. This Royal for the Day session will be repeated at 12.15pm, 1pm and 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, activities from 11am to 2pm include Royal Life Drawing; What’s in the Queen’s handbag and Create your family crest.

Jennie Lambert, public engagement & learning manager at the museum, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a celebration for the nation to enjoy and we wanted to put together a programme of activities for the whole family.

“It’s a milestone date for the royal family and the country, and to celebrate within one of the city’s landmark buildings seems appropriate.”

The museum has already held a successful Lowry Family Day, in which families could create landscapes created by the artist LS Lowry, who was was an official artist for the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.