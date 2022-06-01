Sunderland schoolchildren and local artists team up to create special jubilee post boxes display

The post boxes are on display at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens to mark the occasion, with each being inspired by the Queen’s connections to Sunderland, and also having a hidden crown to be discovered.
The post boxes on display include:
Showerstopper - by Broadway Junior School working with Tommy Anderson and Sunderland Empire.
Curtains please! by Castletown Primary School working with Benji Spence, Ruth Brickland and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.
Beth’s botanical blues by Dubmire Primary Academy working with Jo Howell and Sunderland Empire.
Whale of a garden party by Gillas Lane Primary Academy working with Jennifer Ironside and 1719.
Qubilee, Platinum Beatles by Newbottle Primary Academy working with Rhonda Fenwick and Sunderland Empire.
Now then (2022) by Redby Academy working with Pui Lee and 1719.
Counting the pennies By Richard Avenue Primary School working with Kerry Cook-The Art Room and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.
Jubilee Tea Party by Valley Road Primary Academy working with Kerry Cook-The Art Room and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.
Congregate by Redby Academy working with Benji Spence, Ruth Brickland and 1719.
Q’Odyssey by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.
Sartaaj by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.
The Majestic Grandeur by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.
Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to have been able to create this opportunity for schoolchildren from across Sunderland to team up with the city’s creative and cultural organisations and artists to create something so special to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
“Culture and heritage is really important to us and has a key role to play in the city’s development across all of our communities. I know the young people will have had a lot of fun creating these post boxes, and I hope visitors to the museum will enjoy seeing them here – and finding the hidden crowns - when they visit the city centre.”