Sunderland schoolchildren and local artists team up to create special jubilee post boxes display

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post boxes are on display at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens to mark the occasion, with each being inspired by the Queen’s connections to Sunderland, and also having a hidden crown to be discovered.

The post boxes on display include:

Showerstopper - by Broadway Junior School working with Tommy Anderson and Sunderland Empire.

Jubilee post boxes created by Sunderland pupils and local artists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtains please! by Castletown Primary School working with Benji Spence, Ruth Brickland and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

Beth’s botanical blues by Dubmire Primary Academy working with Jo Howell and Sunderland Empire.

Whale of a garden party by Gillas Lane Primary Academy working with Jennifer Ironside and 1719.

Qubilee, Platinum Beatles by Newbottle Primary Academy working with Rhonda Fenwick and Sunderland Empire.

The Majestic Grandeur by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.

Now then (2022) by Redby Academy working with Pui Lee and 1719.

Counting the pennies By Richard Avenue Primary School working with Kerry Cook-The Art Room and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

Jubilee Tea Party by Valley Road Primary Academy working with Kerry Cook-The Art Room and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

Congregate by Redby Academy working with Benji Spence, Ruth Brickland and 1719.

Showstopper by Broadway Junior School working with Tommy Anderson and Sunderland Empire.

Q’Odyssey by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.

Sartaaj by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.

The Majestic Grandeur by Hudson Road Primary School working with Zubin Thomas and YAV 1-2-Youth Crew, YAV Juniors, YAV OV (Our Voice) girls.

Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to have been able to create this opportunity for schoolchildren from across Sunderland to team up with the city’s creative and cultural organisations and artists to create something so special to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Qubilee, Platinum Beatles by Newbottle Primary Academy working with Rhonda Fenwick and Sunderland Empire.