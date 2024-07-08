Smoove & Turrell DJ set to headline Let's Caper return to Sunderland's City Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let’s Caper has announced its return to Sunderland’s City Hall.

The mini festival, which blends musical performances with a night market, comedy and more, made its Wearside debut in April, with hundreds heading to the evening event at City Hall.

Now, organisers have confirmed that event will once again take over City Hall on September 27 for another celebration of the region’s creative and cultural talent.

The team will also be putting on a special festive Christmas Caper in December.

Let’s Caper on September 27 will see Smoove and Turrell headline the music line-up with a DJ set with live vocals featuring their unique brand of Northern Funk playing out in a transformed-for-the-night Council Chamber.

Smoove said: “It’s always great playing a new venue especially one like City Hall which usually has such a different purpose.

“Like everyone in the region, we know how much up-and-coming creative talent there is here, and we’re delighted to do our bit to support that.”

Meanwhile, the comedy section will be hosted by local star Lee Kyle and includes a set from Ben Crompton, who played Eddison Tollett on Game of Thrones, at the top of the bill.

Highlights will also include samba dance lessons with Andre Viana, with more bands, stalls and arts activities to be announced.

Organiser, Sean Bullick, said “Following the wonderful welcome we got when we first came to Sunderland with The Caper, we knew we’d be back.

“The Caper in April was a brilliant night out and the enthusiasm and support we received from the whole creative community was incredible: the sense of civic pride in Sunderland is really inspiring.”

The event is made possible by the support of Sunderland City Council and sponsor, Sunderland BID.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Our evolving programme of events across the city, together with all the great new venues opening, is really putting Sunderland on the map again as a fantastic place to go out. As part of this, we’re delighted to sponsor Let’s Caper at City Hall again and look forward to another super night out on September 27th.”

Marion Dixon, Assistant Director of Regulatory Services, said: “We’re delighted the Caper’s returning to Sunderland. Set up to showcase a whole range of local and regional creative and cultural talent, the Caper line-ups vividly demonstrate that Sunderland has so much to offer.

“We’re proud to use City Hall in such an innovative and inclusive way.”