12 pictures as Let's Caper festival takes over Sunderland's City Hall

Sunderland’s City Hall was transformed for mini-festival Let’s Caper.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:05 BST

More than 500 people attended the event, which featured live music, comedy sets, dance workshops, street food and a night market. Here’s some highlights.

Sunderland's own The Futureheads raised the roof with a headline performance to cap off the night.

1. Headliners

Sunderland's own The Futureheads raised the roof with a headline performance to cap off the night.

Photo Sales
A silent disco proved to be one of the highlights of the night.

2. Dancing to their own tune

A silent disco proved to be one of the highlights of the night.

Photo Sales
A number of food traders were at the event, including The Sweet Petite from Mackie's Corner.

3. On the menu

A number of food traders were at the event, including The Sweet Petite from Mackie's Corner.

Photo Sales
The Sunderland Let's Caper follows the success of previous Capers at the Baltic in Gateshead and Grainger Market, Newcastle.

4. Let's Caper

The Sunderland Let's Caper follows the success of previous Capers at the Baltic in Gateshead and Grainger Market, Newcastle.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:City HallSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.