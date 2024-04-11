12 pictures as Let's Caper festival takes over Sunderland's City Hall

More than 500 people attended the event, which featured live music, comedy sets, dance workshops, street food and a night market. Here’s some highlights.
Sunderland’s City Hall was transformed for mini-festival Let’s Caper.
