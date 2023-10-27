Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opening night of the exhibition. Photo by Jody Hartley

Signed adidas trainers by the likes of Stormzy, Pharrell, Missy Elliott, Arctic Monkeys, Liam and Noel Gallagher feature in a new exhibition.

A tribute to the iconic footwear brand, the Originals Newcastle show, has opened at Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, in 39 High Bridge, and is free to attend.

Signed Missy Elliott trainers

The exhibition has been launched with major fashion brand END, whose headquarters are in Washington.

In just 18 years, END. has gone from a single store, which was once just yards away from the gallery in High Bridge to a hugely-successful e-Commerce retailer with a multi-million pound turnover, selling globally.

The show features forthcoming adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection,

It's one of the North East's biggest fashion success stories and has its main base at an undisclosed location in Washington.

With limited edition releases and signed personal pairs, the show features trainers from the private collection of Gary Aspden. In addition, it features an exclusive preview of the forthcoming adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection, accompanied by a full display from the adidas SPEZIAL archive.

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas, lifestyle brand adidas Originals was founded in 2001.