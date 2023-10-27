News you can trust since 1873
Signed adidas trainers by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and more on show as Originals Newcastle exhibition opens

The free exhibition houses hundreds of classic trainers.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Opening night of the exhibition. Photo by Jody HartleyOpening night of the exhibition. Photo by Jody Hartley
Opening night of the exhibition. Photo by Jody Hartley

Signed adidas trainers by the likes of Stormzy, Pharrell, Missy Elliott, Arctic Monkeys, Liam and Noel Gallagher feature in a new exhibition.

    A tribute to the iconic footwear brand, the Originals Newcastle show, has opened at Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, in 39 High Bridge, and is free to attend.

    Signed Missy Elliott trainersSigned Missy Elliott trainers
    Signed Missy Elliott trainers
    The exhibition has been launched with major fashion brand END, whose headquarters are in Washington.

    In just 18 years, END. has gone from a single store, which was once just yards away from the gallery in High Bridge to a hugely-successful e-Commerce retailer with a multi-million pound turnover, selling globally.

    The show features forthcoming adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection, The show features forthcoming adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection,
    The show features forthcoming adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection,

    It's one of the North East's biggest fashion success stories and has its main base at an undisclosed location in Washington.

    With limited edition releases and signed personal pairs, the show features trainers from the private collection of Gary Aspden. In addition, it features an exclusive preview of the forthcoming adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection, accompanied by a full display from the adidas SPEZIAL archive.

    Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas, lifestyle brand adidas Originals was founded in 2001.

    It's marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972. The exhibition at 39 High Bridge, Newcastle, runs daily from 12pm-8pm until Sunday, November 5 and a series of events will be announced to coincide with its arrival in the region.

    Related topics:AdidasLiam GallagherStormzyNoel GallagherNorth EastNewcastle