Rare chance to see inside secret library with Charles Darwin first edition and more

It’s one of the region’s most grand libraries, filled with fascinating reads from a first edition of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species to Sir Isaac Newton’s Principia Mathematica.

The library at Ushaw is a real hidden gem | Submitted

Usually only accessible for research purposes or set guided tours, the Big Library at Ushaw will be throwing open its doors fully to the public for the first time this weekend.

Ushaw Historic House, Chapels & Gardens, just outside Durham City, will be hosting Festival of Books – a day celebrating stories, creativity, and the public opening of Ushaw’s Big Library.

Formerly known as Ushaw College, the site was a seminary for the Catholic priesthood from 1808 until 2011, and is familiar to many North East schools who used its facilities.

Due to a shortage of vocations, it closed as a seminary, but in 2015 the historic site entered a new chapter in its colourful history and was reborn as Ushaw: Historic House, Chapels and Gardens, a heritage and cultural attraction, with this weekend’s festival the latest in a number of events at the venue.

The library has around 50,000 books | Sunderland Echo

Taking place on Saturday 9 August, the Festival of Books invites families, readers, and budding creatives to dive into a full programme of free workshops, performances, and hands-on experiences, all free with a Ushaw Day Pass or Annual Membership.

As part of the festival, the Library will be open for self-guided exploration, offering a rare glimpse into a collection of more than 50,000 historic books and centuries-old archive material.

Visitors can walk among the towering shelves and encounter literary treasures such as:

The Nuremberg Chronicle (1493)

Sir Isaac Newton’s Principia Mathematica

A first edition of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species

“This is one of the most exciting cultural days Ushaw has ever hosted,” says Sanjay Gidda, Marketing Manager at Ushaw.

“It’s not only the first time we’re opening the Big Library to the public, but we’ve also brought together a stellar line-up of storytellers, artists and performers for a joyful day out that families can enjoy without any extra costs. We want people to be inspired, entertained, and to fall in love with books all over again.”

Festival of Books Highlights

Festival of books takes place this weekend | Submitted

Story Craft Theatre – Once Upon a Fairytale

Goldilocks is missing. Join a magical interactive performance where children help solve the mystery through storytelling and play.

Activate Theatre – Inspirations of Wonderland

Step into Wonderland and help find a missing book with Alice, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts through music, stories and games.

Lucy Farfort, author & illustrator of In Our Hands

Join Lucy for a story reading and create your own rainbow tree in a family-friendly craft workshop.

Elizabeth Baker, storyteller

Draw inspiration from fascinating ancient artefacts as Elizabeth shares tips and creative resources to help families plan their own stories.

Lorraine Hall & Kirsty Lewton – A Storm Like No Other

Illustrator Lorraine Hall and author Kirsty Lewton guide children in creating their own “smog character” using watercolours and words.

Anne Fine, children’s author

Join Anne Fine for a special workshop where she shares her Top 10 Writing Tips followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Also included in the Festival of Books is access to Ushaw’s nostalgic new exhibition: The Wonderful World of Ladybird Books – a celebration of the iconic illustrations and stories that shaped childhoods for generations.