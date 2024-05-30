Music line-up revealed for Sunderland Food & Drink Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular festival is making a return in June.

Sunderland can take a bite out of Sunderland Food & Drink Festival with a host of local traders, international food markets, workshops and music.

The event takes place from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 in Keel Square and along High Street West.

And one of the highlights of the event will be a packed programme of entertainment taking place on the main stage at Keel Square, as well as walkabout characters who will appear around the city.

Keel Square will play host to a range of both well-known performers and local talent, including Abba tribute duo, Voulez 2 and former X Factor finalist Amelia Lily.

Also taking to the stage across the weekend will be This Little Bird, Sarah Leilah, Khalysis and He Knows She Knows, while visitors to Market Square can enjoy performances by top buskers and artistes from the city’s Young Musicians Project.

Also on the bill are DJ & Sax Party, Ami Vaziri, Lottie Willis and tribute act, Sebby Mercury.

Dance will also feature heavily on the programme, with stage schools including Kathleen Davis, Empire Academy, Lynns Dancefit and Inspire Stage School appearing at various times across the weekend.

Sunderland College students will be highlighting their performance skills and will also be providing free workshops.

The event – organised by Sunderland BID – is always very popular and Chief Executive, Sharon Appleby, is delighted that it is returning.

“The Food and Drink Festival has something for everyone and as well as enjoying amazing food, people can also enjoy performances by some well known names as well as seeing how much homegrown musical talent we have,” she said.

“It’s always a fun weekend and hopefully this year will be no exception.”

Visitors can also watch out for stilt walkers, comedy performers and fun characters around the city centre across the weekend, along with enjoying food and drink from across the globe at the food markets on High Street West and Market Square.