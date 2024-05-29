As good as the film? What we thought of Pretty Woman at the Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The musical is making its North East debut.

A musical retelling of one of the most iconic films of the ‘90s? They’re big shoes to fill, huge, in fact.

Amber Davies 'Vivian Ward' and Company.

Rewind to 1990 and Pretty Woman cornered like it’s on rails into pop culture, the unlikely but hugely enjoyable modern-day Cinder’f*ckingrella story of a sex worker who gets swept off the streets by an obscenely rich billionaire businessman who hires her for one night only to fall in love.

Like many of my generation, I’ve seen the film hundreds of times and still use its famous lines as quips with mates.

So I had high hopes for the UK & Ireland tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Granted, it’s pretty good and it’s got all the elements of the film for the Pretty Woman faithful, but it’s certainly not the best show I’ve seen at the Empire of late.

Oliver Savile 'Edward Lewis' and Amber Davies 'Vivian Ward'.

It got off to a slow start, with backstage problems leading to a curtain up delay of around 20 minutes. Maybe it affected the pace and energy of the show, which seemed to take a while to get going.

Amber Davies gives a great vocal performance as the vivacious Vivian in a new slick score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (the only track from the film comes at the end with the Roy Orbison titular track).

She’s super spirited too as she delivers those iconic lines, especially as she struts on over and attempts to strike a deal with Edward on the sidewalk bench.

And she certainly looks the part in those thigh high boots that weren’t made for walking, but she does it with ease - even if some of the other outfits didn’t quite hit the mark for me. Why make the brown and white polka dress from the polo match, so etched in the annals of fashion history, blue?

At her side, Natalie Paris gives a powerhouse performance as Kit de Luca, especially in the Luckiest Girl in the World and Rodeo Drive numbers - great stage presence.

Ore Oduba 'Mr Thompson' and Amber Davies 'Vivian Ward'.

The latter is one of best scenes in the show with its suitably snooty shop assistants and hugely-satisfying word for word from the film outcome.

Vivian is also a bit more fleshed out than the silver screen, with a nod to her background and how she ended up working the streets of Hollywood. The character of Edward, played with great stature by Oliver Savile, is a little more two-dimensional, unfortunately.

They don’t shy away from the sex scenes between the pair and although it’s tasteful enough thanks to some clever lighting, it’s not suited for younger viewers - though that should be obvious with the context of the story.

Strictly winner Ore Oduba, meanwhile, gave a glitterball-worthy performance in the dual role of Happy Man/Mr Thompson the hotel manager - even giving a wink and nod to his Strictly performance - and there’s some great scenes between him and Vivian as he helps her dress the part for the new high-end world she’s been thrust into.

On A Night Like Tonight, as the manager teaches her how to dance with real charm and affection, is one of the show’s more heartwarming scenes.

Noah Harrison 'Giulio', Oliver Savile 'Edward Lewis' and Amber Davies 'Vivian Ward'.

Beverly Wilshire Bell Boy Giulio is also a refreshing addition to the tale, played with star quality by Noah Harrison, as he breaks into dance, camps it up with great physical comedy and gets some of the biggest laughs of the night.

Act two picked up the pace and A Night at the Opera was brilliantly done, from the snap of the jewellery box to the raised opera box with the action swirling beneath Edward and Vivian. The opera singers, Josh Damer-Jennings as Alfredo and Lila Falce-Bass as Violetta were outstanding - it’s a shame we don’t see more of them.

An energetic ‘rescue’ scene as Edward faces his vertigo to climb up Vivian’s fire escape leads to a great finale as we finally get to hear that iconic Pretty Woman track that had a packed Empire on their feet.

It’s all unashamedly cheesy stuff and it’s an enjoyable enough night of nostalgia, even if it’s in a different ‘Gere’ to the film.