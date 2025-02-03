Lunar New Year celebrations in Sunderland - what you need to know

The Year of the Snake will be welcomed in style in Sunderland this weekend.

Entertainment, arts and crafts and food from across Asia will be heading to Sunderland on February 9, to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Often referred to simply as Chinese New Year, the occasion is marked in countries across East Asia, as well as by millions of people in other nations around the world.

From 11am to 3pm on Sunday, Sunniside Gardens will be transformed to showcase East meeting West, with activities for everyone, organisers say.

The programme will include a range of musical performances including classical and modern dance, as well as musicians playing Chinese classical instruments and a fashion show.

Organisers said the day will feature the culture of everywhere from China to Malaysia, from Myanmar to Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore.

Visitors will be able to watch an authentic dragon dance, as well as taking part in workshops including paper cutting crafts to celebrate the Year of the Snake, with sessions to make Chinese figures and snake bookmarks on offer to younger children.

There will be the opportunity to try the noble art of origami – paper folding – as well as calligraphy, with visitors also able to buy Asian-inspired goods such as dragon puppets, masks and Chinese snacks.

Food traders will also be in line with the theme of the day, including Japanese street food experts, Arigato and XL Sushi, which offers hot sushi and Katsu curry dishes and more.

Sharon Appleby of Sunderland BID which is organising the event, believes it is going to be a day not to miss.

“We are excited to have put together a full programme of events which will represent so many cultures from across Asia,” she said.

“This is such an important day in the calendar and one that we have celebrated in Sunderland before, but not on this scale.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for people of all ages to come and not only learn about other cultures but have a huge amount of fun.”

Timings

11:10 AM - ST ROBERT’S NEWMINSTER BAND

11:20 AM - MODERN DANCE PERFORMANCE

11:30 AM - CLASSICAL CHINESE INSTRUMENT PERFORMANCE

11:40 AM - STREET DANCE

11:50 AM - TRADITIONAL FASHION SHOW

12:05 PM - CHINESE RAP PERFORMANCE

12:15 PM - CLASSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE

12:25 PM - LIVE BAND

12:35 PM - DRAGON, LION & UNICORN DANCE

1:05 PM - CLASSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE

1:15 PM - ST ROBERT’S NEWMINSTER BAND

1:25 PM - CLASSICAL CHINESE INSTRUMENT PERFORMANCE

1:35 PM - STREET DANCE

1:45 PM - TRADITIONAL FASHION SHOW

2:00 PM - CHINESE RAP PERFORMANCE

2:10 PM - MODERN DANCE PERFORMANCE

2:20 PM - LIVE BAND