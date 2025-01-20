9 top-rated Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Sunderland

3 . Asiana, Echo 24 building, city centre

One of the very few places in the area where you can enjoy a sit in Chinese meal, Asiana Fusion also offers foods from other countries across the Asian continent - as well as serving up one of the best views in the city. It's one of the most reviewed restaurants in its category, with more than 500 reviews on Google alone, giving it an overall Google rating of 4.6. A recent diner said: "It's the first time we visited here but we'll go back. The restaurant is immaculate, overlooking the river and beautifully laid out. The service and food is amazing. I wasn't too fussed with the beef I ordered, but that was my taste, not the food, regardless, they made it right at the end of the night. Offering a chatty, personal service with delicious food and a beautiful atmosphere, you'll love Asiana." | Sunderland Echo