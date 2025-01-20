9 top-rated Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:39 GMT

With Chinese New Year approaching, heralding the Year of the Snake, we’ve rounded up the top-rated places in the area for Chinese food, according to Google reviews.

If you want to make the most of the celebrations, make sure to head to Sunniside Gardens from 11am to 3pm on February 9 where there will be a host of fun activities and displays.

Two Chinese places in the city score the top rating of 4.7 on Google for their category in Sunderland. One is long-running Chinese Kitchen in Hill View. A customer from recent months said: "Excellent food, friendly staff, perfect take away."

1. Chinese Kitchen, Hill View

Two Chinese places in the city score the top rating of 4.7 on Google for their category in Sunderland. One is long-running Chinese Kitchen in Hill View. A customer from recent months said: "Excellent food, friendly staff, perfect take away." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Another of the top-rated on Google ratings with 4.7 is New Grangetown Cantonese & Chinese Takeaway in Windsor Terrace. One reviewer said: "First time trying this Chinese shop as I've recently moved house and I could not have been happier with what I got. I got the 7inch munch box and it was good value and quantity of food for the money with a variety of things in it. I also got the all in one boxes of chicken curry which was beautiful. Will definitely be back as the portion sizes are great as well as the quality of food, prices too."

2. New Grangetown Cantonese & Chinese takeaway, Windsor Terrace

Another of the top-rated on Google ratings with 4.7 is New Grangetown Cantonese & Chinese Takeaway in Windsor Terrace. One reviewer said: "First time trying this Chinese shop as I've recently moved house and I could not have been happier with what I got. I got the 7inch munch box and it was good value and quantity of food for the money with a variety of things in it. I also got the all in one boxes of chicken curry which was beautiful. Will definitely be back as the portion sizes are great as well as the quality of food, prices too." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
One of the very few places in the area where you can enjoy a sit in Chinese meal, Asiana Fusion also offers foods from other countries across the Asian continent - as well as serving up one of the best views in the city. It's one of the most reviewed restaurants in its category, with more than 500 reviews on Google alone, giving it an overall Google rating of 4.6. A recent diner said: "It's the first time we visited here but we'll go back. The restaurant is immaculate, overlooking the river and beautifully laid out. The service and food is amazing. I wasn't too fussed with the beef I ordered, but that was my taste, not the food, regardless, they made it right at the end of the night. Offering a chatty, personal service with delicious food and a beautiful atmosphere, you'll love Asiana."

3. Asiana, Echo 24 building, city centre

One of the very few places in the area where you can enjoy a sit in Chinese meal, Asiana Fusion also offers foods from other countries across the Asian continent - as well as serving up one of the best views in the city. It's one of the most reviewed restaurants in its category, with more than 500 reviews on Google alone, giving it an overall Google rating of 4.6. A recent diner said: "It's the first time we visited here but we'll go back. The restaurant is immaculate, overlooking the river and beautifully laid out. The service and food is amazing. I wasn't too fussed with the beef I ordered, but that was my taste, not the food, regardless, they made it right at the end of the night. Offering a chatty, personal service with delicious food and a beautiful atmosphere, you'll love Asiana." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Seaburn Dene take away in Dovedale Road is an SR6 favourite with a Google rating of 4.6. A customer from the past week wrote: "Excellent Chinese takeaway. Lots of options, quick preparation of food and delicious! Our favourite local takeaway."

4. Seaburn Dene, Dovedale Road

Seaburn Dene take away in Dovedale Road is an SR6 favourite with a Google rating of 4.6. A customer from the past week wrote: "Excellent Chinese takeaway. Lots of options, quick preparation of food and delicious! Our favourite local takeaway." | Sunderand Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice