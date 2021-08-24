It's back! Race for Life returns to Sunderland this weekend and there is still time to enter

Around 650 people have signed up to run at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, August 29 as Cancer Research UK’s much-loved event makes a comeback for the first time since the pandemic.

Socially-distanced measures will be used to keep participants safe and there will be Race for Life runs in the 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids categories.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the North East, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

A scene from the Race for Life 10k event in 2011. It shows staff from the Sibling Nursery, at Sunderland Business and Innovation Centre, getting ready to run.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Race for Life raises millions of pounds to fund the fight against 200 types of the disease including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

The start of the 2010 Race for Life at Herrington Country Park.

This year, runners will set off on the course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will be provided with runners encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Speaking ahead of Sunday, Lisa added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event. But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance.

"It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.”

Runners warming up for the 2011 Race for Life at Herrington Country Park.

People have until 48 hours before the event to enter online.

Signing up on the day is also possible at the Sunderland event, say the organisers.

A 2003 view of the start of the Race for Life at Herrington Country Park.