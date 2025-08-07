Immerse yourself in drum bath at hidden gem East Durham farm

An East Durham farm which specialises in sustainability and protecting the environment will be banging the drum for the benefits of sound healing, when it holds a special immersive event next month.

Dalton Moor Farm, at Dalton-Le-Dale, Seaham, is a centre of sustainable practice centred around environmental regeneration, wellness and nature.

A drum bath will be held at Dalton Moor Farm | Collage

And, on 2 September, it will be holding a Drum Circle and Sound Bath Journey, using the healing frequencies of sound and rhythm to energise the spirit and soothe the soul.

Beginners and seasoned drummers alike will be invited to sit in a circle and choose a percussion instrument which they can they add to the collective beat.

As the drumming ends, participants will be encouraged to lie down with their eyes closed as the session transitions into a deeply restorative bath of sound from a variety of therapeutic instruments such as singing bowls, gongs and chimes.

The Drum Circle and Sound Bath Journey is part of year-round programme of events at the farm, which Dr Jenny Connor has spent the past decade transforming into a leading centre of sustainable farming and food production; growing crops, rewilding and regenerating the land.

“The event comprises two elements,” said Jenny. “One, energising and expressive and the other serene.

“The drum circle is a joyful, grounding experience that brings people together through rhythm and connection,” said Jenny. “It’s about expression, presence, and the power of community.

“And the sound bath’s layers of sound will soothe the nervous system, quiet the mind and invite a profound sense of inner calm.”

The event will be held in the farm’s steel barn and participants are advised to dress in warm layers and bring a yoga mat or similar to lie on, along with a cushion and blanket.

The Drum Circle and Sound Bath Journey will take place from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and tickets cost £24 or £19.20 for concessions.

All tickets – which will incur booking charges – can be booked at www.daltonmoorfarm.co.uk