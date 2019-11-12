The countdown to Christmas has begun as the iconic Coca-Cola Truck returns for its ninth year.

The tour begins on Friday, November 15, when the Truck will visit 19 stops across the UK before its final stop-off in London on Sunday, December 15.

For its only North East location, it will be stopping off at Asda Boldon on North Rd on Thursday, November 21.

Coca-Cola lovers can head to the Asda store at 12pm to see the truck. The queue for entry will close at 7pm.

Visitors will be given the chance to take festive photos and grab a small can of Coca-Cola zero sugar for free.

When the truck stops at the Asda store, fans of the drinks will be given the option to buy a pack of 250ml glass bottles of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Coca-Cola original and Diet Coke to have the labels personalised with their name.

Kris Robbens, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we’re looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.”

The Coca-Cola Truck has visited Asda in Boldon on previous tours.

This year, Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis - the national homelessness charity. The company will donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour.

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive at Crisis, said: “Everyone in our society should have a safe and secure home. But right now, many people are denied this basic human need. None of us should be facing the prospect of a Christmas without a home.

“We know that ending homelessness is absolutely possible. We’re delighted to be working with Coca-Cola throughout its iconic Christmas Truck Tour and receiving a donation that will help us to continue to be there for the people that need us, both at Christmas and all year round.”