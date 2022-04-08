Foo Fighters, football, Oscars and executions: this weekend's quiz

The answers can be found below the 11 questions; but there’s no cheating mind. However, gloating is allowed this week.

1 . Who won the Best Actress Oscar at the 2022 ceremony for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye?

2. Who was the Greek god of the sea?

Will you do better than last week?

3. Which post is held by Rachel Reeve in Labour’s Shadow Cabinet?

4. Who was sacked from his job presenting Blue Peter in 1998 after reports of cocaine use?

5. Which Asian country will England face in a 2022 World Cup group B match?

6. Who was beheaded in Northamptonshire on 8 February 1587 before 300 spectators?

7. Which Foo Fighters drummer died in March 2022 aged 50?

8. What is the capital of the US state of Ohio?

9. Which is the second highest office in the Church of England after Archbishop of Canterbury?

10. What is the capital of Portugal?

11. In which 2022 Pixar film does a 13-year-old girl named Meilin turn into a panda whenever she gets too excited?

Answers

1 . Jessica Chastain 2. Poseidon (Neptune was the Roman god) 3. Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer 4. Richard Bacon 5. Iran 6. Mary Queen of Scots (she actually died from her injury) 7. Taylor Hawkins 8. Columbus 9. Archbishop of York 10. Lisbon 11. Turning Red

