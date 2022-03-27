Soaps, politics, Frankie Valli and bingo: quiz for the last weekend of March

The answers can be found below the 11 questions; but there’s no cheating mind. However, gloating is allowed this week.

1. What is the name of the musical which tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons?

2. Jurisprudence is the study and theory of what?

Will you do better than last week?

3. In which sport are Pippa Funnell, Nick Skelton and Ben Maher leading names?

4. In which state is the southernmost point of the mainland USA?

5. Which bingo number is referred to when the caller says ‘The Lord is my shepherd’?

6. The 1893 Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World, by Antonín Dvořák, was used in adverts for which product during the 1970s and 1980s?

7. Who was the first First female US secretary of state who died in March 2022 aged 84?

8. Which US soap opera starred Jesse Metcalfe and Josh Henderson when it returned after a 21-year absence in 2012? It disappeared again in 2014.

9. Which country eliminated Italy from the 2022 World Cup in a qualifier in Palermo?

10. Which English actor won an Oscar for his role in the 1990 film Reversal of Fortune?

11. In which US state are the headquarters of the Mormon Church?

1. Jersey Boys 2. Law 3. Eventing 4. Florida 5. 23 (23rd psalm) 6. Hovis 7. Madeleine Albright 8. Dallas 9. North Macedonia 10. Jeremy Irons 11. Utah (in Salt Lake City)

