Fiddler On The Roof's first tour in 12 years - with date at Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Classic musical Fiddler on the Roof is heading out on tour for the first time in 12 years - with a date at Sunderland Empire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiddler on the Roof will head out on tour | Marc Brenner

Following a triumphant sold-out season at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last year, the critically-acclaimed production transfers to London’s Barbican Theatre this summer, followed by a major UK and Ireland tour.

As part of the tour, it’s set to entertain audiences at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The major five-month UK and Ireland tour offers audiences a rare opportunity to see what’s regarded as a musical masterpiece, with a score including If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset.

The musical is set in 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions.

It's a return to the stage for the classic musical | Marc Brenner

For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Howard Panter, producer, said: “I saw this incredible production last summer and was immediately blown away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm delighted – with our partners – to bring this masterpiece to the Barbican and on tour for what will be one of the major cultural highlights of the year.

“It was completely sold out during its Regent’s Park run, so this new production will give many more people the chance to see musical theatre at its very best.”

Fiddler on the Roof is at Sunderland Empire’s stage from Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 November 2025. Tickets on sale soon.