Fear on the Wear gets under way in Sunderland ahead of Halloween 2023

Fright fans can enjoy the Halloween build-up in Sunderland from this week as 'Fear on the Wear' gets under way on Friday, October 20.

The spooky festival is returning to Sunderland for 2023 with a range of events, and the new free AR trail launches on Friday.

Run through the free Sunderland Experience app, it allows visitors to the city centre to hunt ghosts and ghouls using their smartphones.

Fear on the Wear is organised by Sunderland BID in partnership with Sunderland City Council, and the annual event has already proved a success with all places on the Guided Ghost Tours being sold out already.

A variety of other activities are taking place, however, including the community lantern parade, which will see 500 people taking part on Friday, October 27.

The parade, which will feature giant lanterns made at workshops, begins at 6pm at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, making its way through the city before ending at Keel Square for a music and dance extravaganza.

Saturday, October 28, will see the return of Sunniside Food Market, which will take on a Halloween twist, and feature dance performances from Sunderland College students throughout the day.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “With half term on the horizon we know that families will be looking for ways to keep children entertained so the free AR trail is a great solution,” said

“And we also hope people will turn out in force to watch the lantern parade.

"The groups involved have created some absolutely fantastic lanterns which we are absolutely sure everyone will be completely amazed by.”